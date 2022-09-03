OK Magazine
Ignore & Ignite! Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard Have Zero Communication As Rumored New Flame Brad Pitt Remains

Sep. 2 2022

Emily Ratajkowski wants nothing to do with her cheating ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The 31-year-old is moving out and moving on, as a source shared the separated pair having absolutely no direct communication with one another.

“She got an apartment downtown to get away from her ex and start her new life,” the source spilled.

One thing stopping the My Body author and the Good Time producer from leaving each other's lives for good is their 1-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

“They’re only speaking to each other through the nanny,” the source continued, noting that their lack of communication stemmed from the rumored reason behind their breakup.

“She isn’t speaking to him because of his infidelity, he isn’t speaking to her because he feels she was checked out of their relationship for the last year,” the insider continued.

OK! first broke news of the cheating rumors back in July after someone from Ratajkowski's inner circle accused the Uncut Gems producer of being a "serial cheater."

After taking the rest of the summer to process her split, the actress moved on to her next chapter. The brunette beauty was recently spotted moving out of her ex-husband's home and into one of her own.

Now that the supermodel has removed all toxicity from her life, Ratajkowski has made room for a new hunk of a man. And, as OK! previously reported, Brad Pitt seems to "secretly" be the perfect person for this newly available role.

A new romance between the two is rumored to be brewing, as an insider spilled Pitt had been patiently waiting for an opportunity with Ratajkowski ever since the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

"Obviously, she was off-limits back then," noted the source. "She was happily married [to Sebastian Bear-McClard}, and Brad respected that."

Now that Ratajkowski found a new place to live and cut contact with her ex, it may finally be the right time to see where this potential romance may lead.

"He asked her out, and she said yes," the source recalled. "She's always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?"

Us Weekly reported news of Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard not speaking to one another.

