All Smiles? Adam Levine & Wife Behati Prinsloo Spotted Happily Together Hours After Shutting Down Alleged Affair Rumors

Adam Levine seems to be pretty good at cleaning up his messes. Just moments after releasing a public apology statement in response to recent cheating claims, the Maroon 5 singer was seen smiling alongside his equally as cheerful wife, Behati Prinsloo.

On Tuesday, September 20, the 43-year-old took to Instagram to break his silence and deny viral accusations of an alleged affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh. Hours later, Levine and Prinsloo displayed a united front while picking up their two daughters, Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4, from school in Montecito, California.