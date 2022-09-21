All Smiles? Adam Levine & Wife Behati Prinsloo Spotted Happily Together Hours After Shutting Down Alleged Affair Rumors
Adam Levine seems to be pretty good at cleaning up his messes. Just moments after releasing a public apology statement in response to recent cheating claims, the Maroon 5 singer was seen smiling alongside his equally as cheerful wife, Behati Prinsloo.
On Tuesday, September 20, the 43-year-old took to Instagram to break his silence and deny viral accusations of an alleged affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh. Hours later, Levine and Prinsloo displayed a united front while picking up their two daughters, Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4, from school in Montecito, California.
The Victoria Secret Angel's smiling face contradicts recent revelations of Levine's pregnant wife feeling both "blindsided" and "distraught" from the alleged affair, as an insider dished to a news outlet how "she had no idea it was coming" until it was already made public.
While the source claimed Prinsloo “wants to believe” the "Animals" vocalist's “denial,” the mother-of-two is “absolutely furious” over the entire ordeal. “[She] feels there’s no smoke without fire. They have had their fair share of problems in the past and are trying to navigate moving forward.”
“He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though,” a second source from the model's inner circle told another outlet, adding, "[Prinsloo] is 100 percent committed to her family" while Levine "is very understanding about her feelings."
“He is trying his best to make things better,” the insider continued. “He never wants a divorce.”
It seems as though Levine is trying to dig himself out of a whole after finally speaking out to shut down the eruption of alleged cheating claims.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," Levine confessed during his apology. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
"I take full responsibility," Levine concluded, adding, "we will get through it and we will get through it together."
Daily Mail obtained photos of Levine and Prinsloo's public sighting, while In Touch Weekly revealed the model being "absolutely furious" over the whole situation.