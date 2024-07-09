Hannah Brown Is 'Open' to Returning to Reality TV After 'Bachelorette' and 'DWTS' Stints: 'Who Knows What Will Happen!'
Hannah Brown has certainly been on her fair share of reality shows — The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test and Dancing With the Stars — and she's not opposed to appearing on the small screen again.
"It would have to be in alignment with where I'm at now. Every time I've gone on reality TV, I've learned something new about myself. I've been able to push past some type of limiting belief and really show my strength in different areas — for myself, not even for other people but also for other people to see different versions of myself. I'm definitely open to it and if it comes at the right time in my life. I'm so thankful for my time on reality TV — who knows what will happen!" the 29-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about partnering with Command™ Brand to highlight how a delulu mindset is the secret to design happiness, allowing college students and young adults to fearlessly express their design dreams by organizing and decorating their space to reflect exactly who they are.
When the blonde beauty, who is engaged to Adam Woolward, competed on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, she came out on top, winning the series alongside soccer star Carli Lloyd.
However, Brown says she was "actually terrified" the whole time. "I just have this mindset of like, 'I have to do it.' I'll just do it scared, but I'm terrified," she dishes. "It would be cool to be on a show like Survivor or Fear Factor and see how I'd be able to adapt and what I'd be able to push myself to do that I never would've thought I could do. I remember when I was on The Bachelor, I was the one who would do all the crazy stuff, but I don't even know why! I was just like, 'I'll regret it if I don't try it. I'm not going to die, it's not going kill me.' I live for the story."
Though the Alabama native beat out 14 other celebs who competed on the Fox series, she says participating was "insane."
"But I really loved the experience, especially like I said, that opportunity came at a time in my life when I was having a lot of health stuff going on and physically didn't believe I could do the tasks," she says. "Even going into it, I was like, 'I just can't quit.' It just proved to me that I'm so much stronger than I give myself credit for. How do I remind myself of that in everyday life? It was tough, but anytime people ask me, 'Should I do this?' I say, 'Yes, you should,' because it reminds you of how strong you can be. If you can survive through one day, you're a bada--. It was a really cool, hard experience. I was the proudest I've ever been of myself."
Brown also had that same don't quit mentality when she competed on DWTS in 2019 — and ended up winning. "I have a hard time in real life when there's other things going on, but put me in an experiment where I don't have anything to do, and I got it!" she quips.
Since the book author, who is an interior design enthusiast, is constantly dreaming big, it makes sense she partnered with Command™ Brand to provide décor inspiration this Back to College season.
Brown graduated from the University of Alabama and knows first-hand the importance of having a college space that feels like home, and what it takes to make it happen. She worked together with Command™ Brand to design an introductory course, Delulu Design 101, on actualizing your delulu décor mood board with Command™ Brand products.
"This is a true dream partnership for me. Like so many others, I've been using Command™ Brand products for years and years. I always say my dad was such a stickler about holes in the wall, so Command™ Brand products were the only reason I had any type of personality in my room because that was the only way I was going to get up anything up on the wall!" she shares. "As I continued to grow and move out and go back to college and have my own dorm, that was the first time I had the opportunity to show my personality in my own space. Sometimes these dorms aren't appealing, so Command™ Brand products really make you have that delulu mindset. If you can dream it, you can do with Command™ Brand products."
"I love this Back to College season campaign with Command™ Brand, where I got to design an introductory course, Delulu Design 101. It gives these college students tips and tricks to be able to bring a mood board to life, and it's really exciting because we're going to give $5,000 Visa gift card to 10 college students to be able to bring those dreams to life," she adds.
"I remember using those Command™ Brand strips to put up those posters by my bed and being so proud about it!" Brown says. "So, to be able to help these college students have that moment of feeling proud about the space they created is really special and the perfect partnership for me. That's what college is about — go wild and show your personality!"
Visit Command.com to find an array of damage-free products that can empower you to bring your dreams to life.