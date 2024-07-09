Hannah Brown Is 'Open' to Returning to Reality TV After 'Bachelorette' and 'DWTS' Stints: 'Who Knows What Will Happen!'

Hannah Brown has certainly been on her fair share of reality shows — The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test and Dancing With the Stars — and she's not opposed to appearing on the small screen again.

"It would have to be in alignment with where I'm at now. Every time I've gone on reality TV, I've learned something new about myself. I've been able to push past some type of limiting belief and really show my strength in different areas — for myself, not even for other people but also for other people to see different versions of myself. I'm definitely open to it and if it comes at the right time in my life. I'm so thankful for my time on reality TV — who knows what will happen!" the 29-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about partnering with Command™ Brand to highlight how a delulu mindset is the secret to design happiness, allowing college students and young adults to fearlessly express their design dreams by organizing and decorating their space to reflect exactly who they are.