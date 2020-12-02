Addison Rae & Bryce Hall Confirm They're Back Together With Some Steamy Snaps

TikTokers Addison Rae and Bryce Hall confirmed that they are back together with some steamy snaps on Instagram.

Last year, the pair was not even together for a full week before they called it quits, but stranger things have happened during the pandemic, and they decided to give their relationship another try.

The 20-year-old posted a hot photoshoot of the couple on Tuesday, December 1, to show the world that they’re committed to each other this time around. The beauty kissed her new man in a pool while wearing a deep red two-piece as he held her close.

In the next picture, the couple posed in front of a lush green background as Hall looked at Rae lovingly. Rae captioned the post “link in bio,” which led to a Q&A video about their relationship titled, “The Truth About Us.”

“Wow I’m lucky,” Hall commented on the post.

Hall confirmed the relationship on his own account with two photos. In the first snap, he showed off his chiseled abs as he leaned into his new girlfriend. In the second picture, he leaned in to kiss her neck, and she draped an arm around him in a stunning floral dress, with her cheeky side boob poking out. “Baby,” he simply captioned the pics.

Fans of the influencers went wild seeing the happy couple back together. “IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS,” one exclaimed. “Internet is now broken,” another spilled.

The duo answered fan questions in the Q&A video as they worked out together. Hall admitted that his first impression of Rae was that she was hot, while Rae thought he was a player.

The young stars revealed that they kissed for the first time at a party last year and that Rae fell for Hall first.

Despite the short fling last year, the couple gushed that this will be their second Christmas together and their second New Years kiss, too. “We’ve only broken up one time, and that’s because we only dated for three days … and then I broke up with him,” Rae explained.

After they didn’t speak for some time, Rae said that they “started talking every day and hanging out again” and was moved when she received a sweet birthday present from Hall. On October 13, Hall officially asked Rae to be his girlfriend, which has been “successful” because now they’ve been together for “more than three days.”

“It’s going to be really interesting to see where this goes,” Rae gushed, while Hall joked that their first breakup anniversary is December 3rd.

“Good luck to us,” Rae joked at the end of the video and kissed Hall on the cheek. “Seriously, we’re gonna need it,” Hall added.

Since the couple has been back together, Rae has regularly been appearing in his YouTube videos, and with the anniversary of their first split coming up, it sounds like these two are hopefully in it for the long haul.