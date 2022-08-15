'I Might As Well Be Married': Adele Confronts Rumors She's Engaged To Beau Rich Paul

“I’m not married. I’m not married! “I’m just in loooove!” Adele recently revealed in a new interview, published on Monday, August 15. While the Grammy winner said she’d “absolutely” be open to taking another walk down the aisle, she’s as “happy as I’ll ever be” with her beau.

“I might as well be married,” she added.

The star later clarified that she was not engaged either, cracking a joke about her evidently misinterpreted love for statement accessories.

“I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!” the musical artist quipped.