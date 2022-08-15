'I Might As Well Be Married': Adele Confronts Rumors She's Engaged To Beau Rich Paul
Diamonds are Adele’s best friend!
Months after the “Rolling in the Deep” songstress sparked engagement rumors by sporting a giant pear-shaped diamond ring to February’s BRIT Awards, Adele has finally set the record straight, addressing the status of her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.
“I’m not married. I’m not married! “I’m just in loooove!” Adele recently revealed in a new interview, published on Monday, August 15. While the Grammy winner said she’d “absolutely” be open to taking another walk down the aisle, she’s as “happy as I’ll ever be” with her beau.
“I might as well be married,” she added.
The star later clarified that she was not engaged either, cracking a joke about her evidently misinterpreted love for statement accessories.
“I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!” the musical artist quipped.
But it seems Paul — and fancy jewels — aren’t the only thing capturing Adele’s heart lately. The singer, who is already a mom to 9-year-old Angelo, also opened up about her passion for motherhood, sharing that she “definitely” wants more kids in the future.
“I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch,” she revealed. “And a stable life helps me with my music.” But even with her desire to add to her brood, the artist is clear about her priorities, her upcoming Las Vegas residency, “Weekends With Adele,” seemingly taking precedence over welcoming a baby.
“But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas,” the musician said of her show, which she recently announced would premiere on November 18, 2022, after being postponed in January. “I wanna f**king nail it.”
Yet this isn’t the first time Adele has hinted she wants more children. Back in February, the star shared she’d be interested in having another baby — potentially her first with Paul.
“I would like to maybe have more children,” she spilled during a February appearance on The Graham Norton Show.” I only just feel like I've caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son,” she joked.
Elle UK was the first to publish the “The Glorious Age Of Adele” cover story, which appears in their October 2022 issue.