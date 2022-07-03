Adele and Rich Paul sparked rumors of romance early last year, and ever since going public with their relationship, the lovebirds have been spotted cuddling up everywhere from birthday parties to basketball games. Despite rumors that they split, the duo seem to be going strong, and part of that may be because of their shared ideas for the future.

While sitting down for an interview with Desert Island Discs podcast, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer candidly shared she is looking forward to having more kids in the future — something she has in common with her talent manager beau.