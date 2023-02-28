OK Magazine
Adele Fuels Rumors She's Engaged To Rich Paul By Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring During Las Vegas Show — See Photos

adele and rich paul are reportedly engaged pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 28 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Is Adele officially off the market again? The singer fueled rumors she's engaged to Rich Paul when she was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her finger at her latest Las Vegas show in late February.

During the concert, the "Hello" songstress, 34, sported a low-cut black dress singing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where her Weekends With Adele residency kicked off in November 2022.

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!

adele and rich paul are reportedly engaged
Source: mega
The star's wedding finger was glowing, as people took notice of the big rock.

Adele, who took her relationship with Paul public in the summer of 2021, has previously fueled the fire she's engaged.

adele and rich paul are reportedly engaged
Source: mega
In August 2022, the Grammy winner was asked if she and Paul will be making a trip down the aisle.

"Well! Well. Well, I’m not married," she declared. "I'm not married. I’m not married! I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."

She later clarified, "I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!"

adele and rich paul are reportedly engaged
Source: mega
Though Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki, whom she shares son Angelo with, she isn't ruling out being a bride again one day.

"I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," she gushed about the NBA sports agent.

"I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas," she admitted.

adele and rich paul are reportedly engaged
Source: mega
"If Adele had her way they’d be married already," an insider told Radar. "She’s begged Rich to elope on countless occasions, and now has set her heart on doing it in Las Vegas sooner than later."

adele and rich paul are reportedly engaged
Source: mega
For his part, Paul isn't in a rush to make things official. "He’s happy with the way things are for now, wanting to get through the holidays and dealing with formalities including the prenup," the source explained. "Rich would prefer to take more time, but at the end of the day, Adele’s the boss and gets what she wants."

