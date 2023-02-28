Adele Fuels Rumors She's Engaged To Rich Paul By Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring During Las Vegas Show — See Photos

Is Adele officially off the market again? The singer fueled rumors she's engaged to Rich Paul when she was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her finger at her latest Las Vegas show in late February.

During the concert, the "Hello" songstress, 34, sported a low-cut black dress singing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where her Weekends With Adele residency kicked off in November 2022.