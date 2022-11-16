Support In Sin City! Adele's Boyfriend, Rich Paul, Has Been 'By Her Side' As She Preps For Opening Weekend Of Vegas Residency
Her biggest fan! According to an insider, Adele's boyfriend, Rich Paul, will be in the crowd when she kicks off her Las Vegas Residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18.
The grand opening of Weekends With Adele is sure to have the superstar budding with anticipation, especially since she had to delay its debut by 10 months. However, Paul has been helping hype her up!
"He’s been by her side for a lot of the prep," shared an insider. "And he will be with her for opening weekend, which is fantastic because he’s amazing when it comes to keeping her calm."
And though the mom-of-one, 35, has admitted to experiencing anxiety on stage, the source revealed she's currently in a "great place" mentally and physically, so though her beau's presence is certainly a bonus, "She’s not in a position where she needs Rich to prop her up."
Earlier this year, fans went wild when the Grammy winner was seen with a huge diamond ring on her finger, and though she insisted she's "not married ... just in love!" she admitted, "I might as well be married."
The British beauty hasn't elaborated on that remark, but she did in an interview that she's open to giving her and ex-husband Simon Konecki's son Angelo, 9, a little sibling. "I definitely would like a couple more kids," she shared. "It would be wonderful. If not, I’ve got Angelo."
Paul, 40, happens to feel the same way, and he too has children from a previous relationship.
"As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough," said the sport agent. "But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad ... a more patient dad."
"Oftentimes as you're building a business, you're on the go, you're moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye," he continued. "You know, I have a daughter that's a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I'm really looking forward to being an older dad."
