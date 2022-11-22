OK Magazine
Adele Shares Passionate Kiss With Boyfriend Rich Paul Mid-Concert As He Remains 'By Her Side' During Las Vegas Residency

adele rich pp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 22 2022, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Go easy on us, Adele!

The famed singer shared a heartwarming moment with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, on the opening night of Weekends with Adele, her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

adele kiss tiktok
Source: @billboard/tiktok

As Adele belted out her hit song "When We Were Young" on Friday, November 19, the 34-year-old strolled through the crowd and paused in front of Paul for an intimate display of affection.

ADELE ALLEGEDLY THROWS 'HISSY FIT' OVER CAESARS PALACE ACCOMMODATIONS, OPTS TO STAY AT THE WYNN AMID VEGAS RESIDENCY

As seen in a viral TikTok video, the sports agent reached his hand out to grab his girlfriend's, who then leaned in for a short and sweet kiss as the crowd cheered in approval.

adele rich
Source: mega

Despite doubts Adele had prior to her originally scheduled Vegas residency in January, the lovebirds seem stronger than ever.

SUPPORT IN SIN CITY! ADELE'S BOYFRIEND, RICH PAUL, HAS BEEN 'BY HER SIDE' AS SHE PREPS FOR OPENING WEEKEND OF VEGAS RESIDENCY

The first time around, the "Someone Like You" singer “got extremely needy and kept begging Rich to come to Vegas, and when he couldn’t, things got loud and confrontational,” a source exclusively told OK!. “She’d be saying things like, ‘I need you here, why aren’t you here?’ and would go from fiery to teary in a heartbeat.”

Source: OK!

Adele and Paul appear to have sorted things out as "he’s been by her side for a lot of the prep," shared an insider just two days before the residency began, noting, "and he will be with her for opening weekend, which is fantastic because he’s amazing when it comes to keeping her calm."

The award-winning artist has previously admitted to the anxiety she frequently experiences on stage, however, the insider emphasized Adele is in a "great place" in terms of her mental and physical health.

Although Paul's presence at her shows is icing on the cake, "she’s not in a position where she needs Rich to prop her up," the source concluded.

adele
Source: mega

The celebrity couple has been so strong that she even addressed ongoing engagement rumors in an August interview, revealing, she's "not married ... just in love!" She then admitted she "might as well be married."

Both Adele and Paul also hope to expand their family in the near future.

"I definitely would like a couple more kids. It would be wonderful. If not, I’ve got Angelo," the mother-of-one said of her 10-year-old son, while Paul previously revealed he would be open to the idea too during an interview in July.

