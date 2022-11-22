Adele Shares Passionate Kiss With Boyfriend Rich Paul Mid-Concert As He Remains 'By Her Side' During Las Vegas Residency

Adele and Paul appear to have sorted things out as "he’s been by her side for a lot of the prep," shared an insider just two days before the residency began, noting, "and he will be with her for opening weekend, which is fantastic because he’s amazing when it comes to keeping her calm."

The award-winning artist has previously admitted to the anxiety she frequently experiences on stage, however, the insider emphasized Adele is in a "great place" in terms of her mental and physical health.

Although Paul's presence at her shows is icing on the cake, "she’s not in a position where she needs Rich to prop her up," the source concluded.