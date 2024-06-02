'Are You Stupid?': Adele Goes Off on Profanity-Laced Rant After Heckler Yells 'Pride Sucks' During Las Vegas Residency
Don't mess with Adele!
During the Saturday, June 1 — the first day of Pride month — show of her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas, Nev., the "Hello" songstress, 36, got into a heated match with an audience member after they yelled out, "Pride sucks!"
“Did you come to my f------- show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f-------- stupid?” the Grammy winner shot back in a video posted to X.
“Don’t be so f--------- ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?” she continued as the audience cheered her on.
Of course, people were all for the mom-of-one berating the homophobic heckler. One person wrote, "imagine ADELE saying this to you oh i would just disappear," while another added, "if Adele said this to me i’d never show my face again."
A third person added, "And that’s why she’s mother."
Adele has been a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ+ community for many years.
In 2016, following the massacre of LGBTQ+ people at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., Adele spoke out at her concert in Belgium. “I would like to start tonight by dedicating this entire show to everybody in Orlando and at Pulse nightclub last night… The LGBTQ community, they’re like my soul mates since I was really young, so I’m very moved by it," she stated.
That same year, while speaking with Out magazine, she said she's always touched when she receives messages from LGBTQ+ fans thanking her for her music, which has helped many of them come to terms with their sexual identities.
“I get a lot of mail from people who tell me that I make them really happy to be themselves, and really comfortable with who they are, which I love,” she said.
She shared a story of a 15-year-old fan who approached her after a gig and told her how meaningful her hit song "Someone Like You" is to them.
“He fancied someone at school, but he wasn’t out,” Adele explained. “And he listened to ‘Someone Like You’ and came out to his best friend and then to the boy he fancied, and it turned out that he was gay as well, and now they’re together – he’s like 15. I had to leave so I didn’t burst into tears.”