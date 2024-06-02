'Are You Stupid?': Adele Goes Off on Profanity-Laced Rant After Heckler Yells 'Pride Sucks' During Las Vegas Residency

Don't mess with Adele!

During the Saturday, June 1 — the first day of Pride month — show of her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas, Nev., the "Hello" songstress, 36, got into a heated match with an audience member after they yelled out, "Pride sucks!"

“Did you come to my f------- show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f-------- stupid?” the Grammy winner shot back in a video posted to X.