Kamala Harris Tears Apart Ron DeSantis' 'Don't Say Gay' Bill During Surprise Trip to Stonewall: 'This Fight Is Not Over'

Kamala Harris was accompanied by Bravo's Andy Cohen for what was admittedly her first visit to a gay bar, as she commemorated Pride Month with a surprise trip to the Stonewall Inn in New York City on Monday, June 26.

The Vice President of the United States used the outing to address the ongoing issues of discrimination happening against the LGBTQ+ community within the nation — and specifically called out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' recently passed 'Don’t Say Gay' bill, which prohibits discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in the majority of elementary school classrooms in the state.