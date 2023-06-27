Kamala Harris Tears Apart Ron DeSantis' 'Don't Say Gay' Bill During Surprise Trip to Stonewall: 'This Fight Is Not Over'
Kamala Harris was accompanied by Bravo's Andy Cohen for what was admittedly her first visit to a gay bar, as she commemorated Pride Month with a surprise trip to the Stonewall Inn in New York City on Monday, June 26.
The Vice President of the United States used the outing to address the ongoing issues of discrimination happening against the LGBTQ+ community within the nation — and specifically called out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' recently passed 'Don’t Say Gay' bill, which prohibits discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in the majority of elementary school classrooms in the state.
The bill allows parents to sue school districts if they refuse to enforce it.
"Tomorrow is the 54th anniversary of Stonewall," Harris said in a speech to reporters on Monday. "This place represents a real inflection moment in this movement, which is a movement that is about equality, a movement that is about freedom, a movement that is about safety."
"I’m here because I also understand not only what we should celebrate, in terms of those fighters that fought for fundamental freedoms, but understanding that this fight is not over. When I look at the fact that in this country we are looking at somewhere around 600 bills being proposed or passed. Anti LGBTQ, book bands, a policy approach that is 'Don’t Say Gay,'" she said.
"People in fear for their life. People afraid to be… to be," Harris emotionally emphasized. "These are fundamental issues that point to the need for us to all be vigilant. To stand together. I feel so very strongly. No one should be made to fight alone."
"When it comes to the work that I have done for decades now, it is the work that I will continue to do to stand with the LGBTQ community and fight for freedom and for safety and for fairness and for equality," she added.
Harris continued to address the systematic oppression of the LGBTQ+ community while standing beside Cohen and Stonewall Inn co-owner Kurt Kelly.
"I look at these young teachers in Florida [who] are in their 20s, and if they’re in a same-sex relationship are afraid they might lose their jobs," the 58-year-old pointed out, once-again referencing DeSantis' controversial law-making, noting the LGBTQ+ movement is "a fight about our foundational principles as a nation."
"Fighting with pride is about being a patriot, about loving our country, believing in the promise and ideals of our country, and fighting to make them real for all people every day. So that’s why I’m here today: to celebrate those who stood 54 years ago with such courage and determination and the inspiration that they gave this movement that continues today," Harris concluded.
NBC News shared Harris' speech in front of Stonewall.