Adele Reveals She's 'Partially Deaf' After Contracting 'Painful' Infection From Rare Water Bacteria: 'Worse Than Childbirth'

"I have an ear infection, which is pretty grim," Adele told the packed audience. "I've never had one before. It's the most painful thing that's ever, ever happened to me. It was worse than childbirth. It's a rare water bacteria. It's very hard to treat. I was on the wrong antibiotics for a few days and they managed to give me one that started to work."

"I wanted to chop my ear off a few times. I'm no longer in pain, which is great but I'm a bit deaf in my left ear," she added.