Adele Reveals She's 'Partially Deaf' After Contracting 'Painful' Infection From Rare Water Bacteria: 'Worse Than Childbirth'

Photo of Adele.
Source: MEGA

During a recent show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Adele admitted she's lost some of her hearing ability after coming into contact with a rare water bacteria.

By:

Oct. 27 2024, Published 11:18 a.m. ET

Adele made a shocking revelation about her health.

While the music icon, 36, took the stage during one of her recent shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, she got candid about losing some of her ability to hear after contracting an infection from a rare water bacteria.

adele reveals partially deaf contracting painful infection rare water bacteria
Source: MEGA

Adele got candid about her health during a recent concert.

"I have an ear infection, which is pretty grim," Adele told the packed audience. "I've never had one before. It's the most painful thing that's ever, ever happened to me. It was worse than childbirth. It's a rare water bacteria. It's very hard to treat. I was on the wrong antibiotics for a few days and they managed to give me one that started to work."

"I wanted to chop my ear off a few times. I'm no longer in pain, which is great but I'm a bit deaf in my left ear," she added.

adele reveals partially deaf contracting painful infection rare water bacteria
Source: MEGA

Adele contracted an infection in her ear from a rare water bacteria.

The update comes after the chart-topper made it clear she will be taking a long break from the spotlight after she wraps up her residency. "I have ten shows to do, but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time. And I will hold you dear in my heart," Adele explained during a show in Munich, Germany. "I don’t have any plans for new music, at all. I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."

The "Hello" vocalist has a full life off stage. Adele confirmed in August that she's engaged to fiancé Rich Paul after they began dating in 2021.

Adele

adele reveals partially deaf contracting painful infection rare water bacteria
Source: MEGA

Adele said she would be taking a long break from the spotlight.

"It will be a decent-size affair, most likely in California, followed by a second celebration in England," a source spilled about the couple's wedding plans. "Adele’s very excited and so is Rich. They’re crazy in love."

The U.K. native, who met her man while on the dance floor at a mutual friend's birthday party, has already been referring to the sports agent, 43, as her "husband" despite not legally being married yet. When a female fan tried proposing to her at one of her shows, Adele replied, "You can't marry me, I'm straight my love. And my husband's here tonight."

adele reveals partially deaf contracting painful infection rare water bacteria
Source: MEGA

Adele confirmed her engagement to Rich Paul this summer.

In another sweet instance, while talking about Rich's love for football, the entertainer, who shares son a son, Angelo, 11, with ex-husband, Simon Konecki, told the crowd, "I just don't understand the game and it's so annoying because I'm actually quite a clever person. I'm not the greatest person, I'm not the greatest wife, really, when it comes to football, even though my partner absolutely loves it."

