'Battered' Adele Is 'Very Ready' for Her Las Vegas Residency to Be Over as She Prepares for Final Show
Adele is ready for the next chapter!
During a recent show — ahead of her final Las Vegas residency performance on Saturday, November 23 — the “Hello” singer, 36, expressed her feelings about the end of the shows, which began in November 2022.
“Doing four hours a weekend of completely live singing is a lot. And I chat a lot, and I’m very, very sensitive and I’m emotional,” the star told her adoring fans. “I am battered after these shows. And I take every single person on in this room into my soul, I take you home with me.”
The Grammy winner shared that she has been in "full recovery" every Sunday to Thursday after performing every Friday and Saturday night.
“I have loved these shows so very, very much,” the newly engaged celeb added. “I’m going to miss [the shows] terribly. But I’m very ready for them to be over. It’s a big deal to me because it’s very, very bittersweet.”
Adele explained that it has felt like forever since she proposed the performances.
“But this [residency] has been in my mind for four years…four years for one f------ idea. So I’m looking forward to having loads of spare time to love on my kids, to love on my man and to love on another kid. To love on my house,” the mother-of-one — who shares son Angelo, 12, with ex Simon Konecki — stated. “I need to get back to my own life.”
As for how she is planning to celebrate the conclusion of the residency, Adele said she is craving a bottle of red wine.
“I’ve obviously drank lots of white wine over the last two years that I’ve been doing this, but red wine really f---- me up. I know it makes my mouth go red, it dries out my vocal cords. It gives me the worst hangovers,” she noted, adding, “So I’ve really steered here of red wine for a good couple of years. And Saturday night I’m probably going to have a [lot] of red wine. So that’s the most exciting thing for when the show ends!”
The English songwriter shared that in addition to the once-forbidden alcoholic beverage, she revealed she wants to chill out for the rest of the year.
“I feel like I’m early hibernating already,” the “Chasing Pavements” artist said.
She gushed about being able to “stay in bed” and “watch lots of TV. I love it and it always comforts me and makes me feel cozy. And I might go out of my way to set myself a New Year’s resolution for the first time and actually take it seriously. I dunno what that resolution’s going to be yet, but I’ll find something.”
