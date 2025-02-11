or
Adele and Fiancé Rich Paul Look Happier Than Ever But Refrain From PDA During Rare Public Date at Lakers Game: Photos

Photo of Adele and Rich Paul
Source: mega

Adele and Rich Paul started dating in 2021.

By:

Feb. 11 2025, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

After taking some time away from the spotlight, Adele and fiancé Rich Paul were seen sitting next to each other at the Monday, February 10, Los Angeles Lakers home game at Crypto.com Arena.

In photos obtained by OK!, the singer appeared to be having a ball, as she was constantly smiling and cheering on the home team.

adele fiance rich paul rare outing photos
Source: mega

Adele and fiancé Rich Paul attended the Monday, February 10, Los Angeles Lakers home game together.

The Grammy winner, 36, and her beau, 44, were also spotted leaning in close to each other to presumably chat amid the noise — however, they didn't show any PDA during the rare public outing.

The mom-of-one looked gorgeous in a black trench coat and black pants. She had her locks down in a straight style and wore her huge diamond engagement ring for everyone to see.

adele fiance rich paul rare outing photos
Source: mega

The couple was all smiles in photos from the rare public outing.

Though the pair hasn't revealed any wedding details, an insider claimed the lovebirds will have two parties when they tie the knot.

"It will be a decent-size affair, most likely in California, followed by a second celebration in England," the source told a news outlet last year. "Adele’s very excited and so is Rich. They’re crazy in love."

adele fiance rich paul rare outing photos
Source: mega

An insider claimed the lovebirds still want to have a baby together.

Adele

Another insider noted they haven't given up on their desire to have a child together.

"They still want to have a baby. That’s very much on the agenda, so they’re babyproofing the property and making plans for a beautiful nursery, but they also don’t want to put a whole lot of pressure on things," a source previously shared of the home they bought together in 2022.

adele fiance rich paul rare outing photos
Source: mega

The Grammy winner wore her sparkling engagement ring to the game.

The British beauty even discussed a future pregnancy herself while she was still in the middle of her Las Vegas residency.

"Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby," Adele spilled to her fans. "I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy."

The singer shares son Angelo, 12, with ex-husband Simon Konecki, 50, whom she was with from 2011 to 2019. The pair finalized their divorce in 2021 after she filed two years prior.

adele fiance rich paul rare outing photos
Source: mega

The superstar hasn't shared any wedding details yet.

Meanwhile, Paul has three children of his own.

In an interview a couple of years ago, the sports agent admitted he would be excited to become a father again.

"As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough. If I was to have more kids, I’d be a different dad," he explained. I’m looking forward to being a different dad."

"I appreciate the experience I had as a very young dad, but I’m also looking forward to being a different dad — a more patient dad," Paul added.

