or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Adele
OK LogoCOUPLES

Adele Flashes Huge Engagement Ring From Fiancé Rich Paul During Las Vegas Show: Photo

Photo of Adele.
Source: MEGA

During her most recent show in Las Vegas, Adele showed off her massive rock from Rich Paul.

By:

Nov. 17 2024, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Adele is one excited bride-to-be!

The musical icon, 36, flashed her huge engagement ring from her fiancé, Rich Paul, during the Saturday, November 16, installment of her Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace.

Article continues below advertisement
adele flashes huge engagement ring fiance rich paul during photo
Source: @adelllylove/INSTAGRAM

Adele displayed her large engagement ring from her fiancé, Rich Paul.

Article continues below advertisement

"In these crazy times I hope to find / Something I can cling on to," she crooned while cracking a smile and holding up her hand as the packed audience cheered.

As OK! previously reported, Adele and the sports agent, 43, have reportedly been discussing having a child together as they renovate their home in Los Angeles, Calif. "They still want to have a baby. That’s very much on the agenda, so they’re babyproofing the property and making plans for a beautiful nursery, but they also don’t want to put a whole lot of pressure on things," an insider claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
adele flashes huge engagement ring fiance rich paul during photo
Source: @adelllylove/INSTAGRAM

Adele and Rich Paul have been dating since 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

"Right now, the renovation is taking up all their spare time, but eventually they do plan to have a child together, one way or another," the source added.

The chart-topper, who has a 12-year-old son, Angelo, with her ex-Simon Konecki, hinted at wanting to become a mother again during a concert in May. "Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby," she revealed. "I want a girl because I've already got a boy."

MORE ON:
Adele

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
adele flashes huge engagement ring fiance rich paul during photo
Source: MEGA

Adele revealed she wanted to have another baby earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

"I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world. That is what I feel will happen. She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?" she continued. "With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?"

While the couple, who met on the dance floor at a mutual friend's birthday party and began dating in 2021, may be planning to expand their family, they are also putting together a lavish wedding. "It will be a decent-size affair, most likely in California, followed by a second celebration in England," a separate insider explained of their upcoming plans. "Adele’s very excited and so is Rich. They’re crazy in love."

Article continues below advertisement
adele flashes huge engagement ring fiance rich paul during photo
Source: MEGA

Adele previously referred to herself as a 'wife' although she hasn't married Rich Paul yet.

Although Adele and Rich haven't exchanged vows yet, the mother-of-one has already thought of herself as the businessman's spouse when she was talking about his love of watching sports. "I just don't understand the game and it's so annoying because I'm actually quite a clever person. I'm not the greatest person, I'm not the greatest wife, really, when it comes to football, even though my partner absolutely loves it," she explained during a show.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.