Adele Flashes Huge Engagement Ring From Fiancé Rich Paul During Las Vegas Show: Photo
Adele is one excited bride-to-be!
The musical icon, 36, flashed her huge engagement ring from her fiancé, Rich Paul, during the Saturday, November 16, installment of her Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace.
"In these crazy times I hope to find / Something I can cling on to," she crooned while cracking a smile and holding up her hand as the packed audience cheered.
As OK! previously reported, Adele and the sports agent, 43, have reportedly been discussing having a child together as they renovate their home in Los Angeles, Calif. "They still want to have a baby. That’s very much on the agenda, so they’re babyproofing the property and making plans for a beautiful nursery, but they also don’t want to put a whole lot of pressure on things," an insider claimed.
"Right now, the renovation is taking up all their spare time, but eventually they do plan to have a child together, one way or another," the source added.
The chart-topper, who has a 12-year-old son, Angelo, with her ex-Simon Konecki, hinted at wanting to become a mother again during a concert in May. "Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby," she revealed. "I want a girl because I've already got a boy."
"I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world. That is what I feel will happen. She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?" she continued. "With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?"
While the couple, who met on the dance floor at a mutual friend's birthday party and began dating in 2021, may be planning to expand their family, they are also putting together a lavish wedding. "It will be a decent-size affair, most likely in California, followed by a second celebration in England," a separate insider explained of their upcoming plans. "Adele’s very excited and so is Rich. They’re crazy in love."
Although Adele and Rich haven't exchanged vows yet, the mother-of-one has already thought of herself as the businessman's spouse when she was talking about his love of watching sports. "I just don't understand the game and it's so annoying because I'm actually quite a clever person. I'm not the greatest person, I'm not the greatest wife, really, when it comes to football, even though my partner absolutely loves it," she explained during a show.