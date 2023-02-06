Loved Up! Adele & Rich Paul Spend Date Night Together At 2023 Grammy Awards
Adele and Rich Paul looked as in love as ever for music's biggest night!
The vocal powerhouse cozied up next to her man as they sat at a table alongside Lizzo and her boyfriend, Myke Wright, at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Adele, who is nominated for Record of the Year ("Easy on Me"), Album of the Year (30), Song of the Year ("Easy on Me"), Best Pop Vocal Album (30) and Best Pop Solo Performance ("Easy on Me"), wore a red ruffled dress with her hair down as she cozied up next to Rich before her big performance.
Although the super private duo did not walk the red carpet or pose together, the "Hello" singer and the sports agent seemed to make the most of the party inside the event, mingling with the likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. In fact, Trevor Noah introduced the wrestler to Adele during his opening monologue.
The chart topper and Rich's relationship has become more serious in then past year, with sources saying she has her "heart set on" marrying him in the near future.
"If Adele had her way they’d be married already," an insider told Radar. "She’s begged Rich to elope on countless occasions, and now has set her heart on doing it in Las Vegas sooner than later."
However, her boyfriend has not felt the same urgency. "He’s happy with the way things are for now, wanting to get through the holidays and dealing with formalities including the prenup," the source explained. "Rich would prefer to take more time, but at the end of the day, Adele’s the boss and gets what she wants."
Adele has not been shy about how how head over heels she is for him after first getting together in the summer of 2021. "I’m not married. I’m not married! I’m just in love!" she revealed in a 2022 interview about her guy, admitting she "might as well be married" since she's so thrilled with their romance. "I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry!"
The Grammy winner split from ex-husband, Simon Konecki, whom she shares 10-year-old son Angelo with, in 2019 after eight years together.