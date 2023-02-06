Loved Up! Adele & Rich Paul Spend Date Night Together At 2023 Grammy Awards

However, her boyfriend has not felt the same urgency. "He’s happy with the way things are for now, wanting to get through the holidays and dealing with formalities including the prenup," the source explained. "Rich would prefer to take more time, but at the end of the day, Adele’s the boss and gets what she wants."

Adele has not been shy about how how head over heels she is for him after first getting together in the summer of 2021. "I’m not married. I’m not married! I’m just in love!" she revealed in a 2022 interview about her guy, admitting she "might as well be married" since she's so thrilled with their romance. "I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry!"