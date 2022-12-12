Adele Declares 'I'm Happier Than I've Ever Been' Since Resuming Therapy Sessions
Adele is loving life! During the Friday, December 9, show of the music icon's Las Vegas residency, the singer took a break from belting out popular hits to open up about her personal life, and though the star revealed she started going to therapy again, Adele insisted she's doing better than ever.
"When I was going through my divorce, I was like basically doing like, five therapy sessions a day," the Brit confessed of seeking professional help. "But [when I stopped going], I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behavior. But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure that I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything."
The Grammy winner — who split from Simon Konecki, 48, in 2018 — explained her most recent session focused entirely on live concerts, as despite her success, the mom-of-one still experiences stage fright. However, Adele revealed in the speech — which was posted by a fan on Twitter — that therapy has helped her overcome the struggle.
"I love making music but there's something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread, and that's why I'm not a big touring artist," shared the "Rolling in the Deep" crooner. "But this experience of being in a room this size ... I think I may be a live artist for the rest of my life."
The superstar, visibly overcome with emotion, noted how the "pressure" to be "perfect" can increase her anxiety as well, but "having the human interaction every weekend" via the Sin City shows have left her feeling "the happiest I've ever ever ever ever been."
Some of that joy may stem from her and boyfriend Rich Paul's strong romance. As OK! previously spilled, the red-headed beauty is eager to tie the knot with the sports agent, 40, with an insider claiming the songstress wanted to end 2022 by walking down the aisle at a Vegas chapel!
"If Adele had her way they’d be married already," the source insisted to Radar. "She’s begged Rich to elope on countless occasions, and now has set her heart on doing it in Las Vegas sooner than later."