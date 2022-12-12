Adele Declares 'I'm Happier Than I've Ever Been' Since Resuming Therapy Sessions

"I love making music but there's something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread, and that's why I'm not a big touring artist," shared the "Rolling in the Deep" crooner. "But this experience of being in a room this size ... I think I may be a live artist for the rest of my life."

The superstar, visibly overcome with emotion, noted how the "pressure" to be "perfect" can increase her anxiety as well, but "having the human interaction every weekend" via the Sin City shows have left her feeling "the happiest I've ever ever ever ever been."