Adele Clarifies Her Divorce From Simon Konecki Was Anything But 'Messy': 'We're Such Good Friends'

No sad songs here! Adele revealed that she and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, are on great terms, despite getting divorced in 2019.

"It was never really tricky because we're such good friends — and over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life," she said in a new interview. "There are no issues and there were no issues, so I guess it was easier to make sure that didn't happen, but I was blessed with them and him. Simon's just the best, and I definitely approached it all with grace and that really paid off."