Putting Them First! Adele Stops Concert To Help Overheated Concert-Goers
It was an emotional day for Adele and her fans as she took the stage on Friday night at the BST Hyde Park Festival for her first concert performance in five years.
The "Rumour Has It" singer was so overcome, she was noticeably teary-eyed throughout the show and even stopped the concert several times to make sure her fans were had everything they needed, from water to medical attention.
"My God, I’m back at home," Adele could be heard marveling to the audience of adoring supporters. "It’s so strange to be in front of a crowd again. I get so nervous before each show but I love being up here."
For Adele fan Alana Sulway, 24, the concert was a memory she'll treasure for years to come. "It was an unforgettable night," she gushed to The Post on the incredible show. "I lucked out getting a ticket in the first place, so it was unreal to see her [Adele] sing in front of a live audience after all this time."
One of the most memorable moments came when Adele learned some of the concertgoers had been stuck in lines for over seven hours that day while waiting outside in the summer heat. Before continuing, she immediately had water sent out to the crowd.
"[She] put the safety of her fans before anything else," Sulway added of the compassionate performer. "Anytime the crowd waved her down she stopped singing and got her security to help. It’s not something you tend to see so often."
The mother-of-one went on to pause the show four separate times, making sure that any guest who needed medical attention received it as quickly as possible.
Throughout the concert, Adele performed some of her most beloved classics such as "Hello", "Someone Like You" and "Rolling in the Deep". She also showcased a few of her most recent hits from her new album, including "Easy On Me", "Oh My God" and "I Drink Wine."
The singer will be hitting the stage for a second night on Saturday, July 2.