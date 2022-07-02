One of the most memorable moments came when Adele learned some of the concertgoers had been stuck in lines for over seven hours that day while waiting outside in the summer heat. Before continuing, she immediately had water sent out to the crowd.

"[She] put the safety of her fans before anything else," Sulway added of the compassionate performer. "Anytime the crowd waved her down she stopped singing and got her security to help. It’s not something you tend to see so often."

The mother-of-one went on to pause the show four separate times, making sure that any guest who needed medical attention received it as quickly as possible.