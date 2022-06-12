Baby Fever? Adele's Boyfriend Rich Paul Reveals He 'Looks Forward To Being A Different Dad' In The Future
Is a baby in the cards for Adele and her boyfriend, Rich Paul? According to the sports agent, who is already a father to three kids, he is looking forward to the opportunity to try parenting in a new way.
Paul, 40, and the "Rolling in the Deep" singer, 34, have been dating for nearly a year. The lovebirds sparked rumors of romance last summer after her split with ex-husband, Simon Konecki. Adele shares a 9-year-old son, Angelo, with her estranged ex.
Now, in a sit-down with E! News, the CEO of Klutch Sports Group opened up about the possibility of having more children and what it was like building up his career while raising his kids.
"As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough," Paul told the outlet in an interview published on Saturday, June 11. "But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad ... a more patient dad."
"Oftentimes as you're building a business, you're on the go, you're moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye," he admitted of his previous experiences with fatherhood. "Next thing, you know, they're walking and they're riding the bike, running and flipping around and that's the problem."
"You know, I have a daughter that's a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life," he continued. "I'm really looking forward to being an older dad."
"My kids never tell me I’m a cool dad," he added. "Their friends think I’m a cool dad, so I feel good about that. But my kids never really tell me, ‘Dad, you’re cool.’ They don’t show me that love like that, but I know it’s deep down inside."
As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled that Adele and her beau got engaged when she was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on that special finger at the 2022 Brit Awards in London back in February. The couple has yet to confirm or deny the rumors.