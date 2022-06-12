Baby Fever? Adele's Boyfriend Rich Paul Reveals He 'Looks Forward To Being A Different Dad' In The Future

Is a baby in the cards for Adele and her boyfriend, Rich Paul? According to the sports agent, who is already a father to three kids, he is looking forward to the opportunity to try parenting in a new way.

Paul, 40, and the "Rolling in the Deep" singer, 34, have been dating for nearly a year. The lovebirds sparked rumors of romance last summer after her split with ex-husband, Simon Konecki. Adele shares a 9-year-old son, Angelo, with her estranged ex.