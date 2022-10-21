Adrienne Bailon Praises Husband Israel For Being So 'Hands On' With Son Ever: 'We're Just Trying To Be Present'

"At the same time, there's been a lot of changes," she adds. "He's the boss around here. I do everything around him, so even right now I thought he would be down for a nap, but he's not. He doesn't really like to nap out of my arms, so I love holding my baby. I don't care if people think I'm spoiling him — I think there's no such thing. I have prayed for this forever, so I hold him. I don't mind it at all."

In fact, the TV personality already had to change her sleeping habits. "It's weird because I thought motherhood was going to be harder, but at the same time, I feel like there's something that just happens where you figure it out," she notes. "I've always said I need my eight hours of sleep. I can't function without it. I'm the girl that dips out early from parties because I don't play those games. Yet there's nights where if he makes the slightest sound, I am up and figuring it out. I didn't think that was going to be the case. I thought it was going to be more of a struggle, but there's something that kicks in where you're like, 'There isn't anything I wouldn't do for you.'"

On Thursday, October 20, Bailon showed her followers her nursery, in addition to taking questions from fans about her pregnancy journey. "It's so exciting and overwhelming," she says. "I'm super excited about it because I love Amazon. Doing these livestreams is so much fun, and I love that it's an intimate setting. I love that the viewers get to literally click right there live. I am not going to lie, it's definitely a rush for me."