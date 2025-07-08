NEWS Annie Knight Found It 'Disappointing' to See Bonnie Blue Use Her OnlyFans Ban 'as a Platform to Criticize Other Creators': 'It's a Pity' Source: @annieknight; @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram Annie Knight called out Bonnie Blue for using her OnlyFans ban to attack fellow creators.

“I was genuinely sorry to hear about Bonnie’s account being taken off OnlyFans,” Knight, 28, told a news outlet. “We’ve worked together in the past and while we don’t always align on content or marketing style, I’ve always respected her hustle — and I can imagine how hard it is to lose a major income stream in this industry.”

Source: @annieknight/Instagram Annie Knight said it was sad Bonnie Blue lost her OnlyFans account.

Blue, known for her controversial stunts — including allegedly sleeping with 1,057 men — was permanently banned from the adult platform after being accused of posting or planning “extreme content.” “Extreme challenge content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “Any breach… results in content or account deactivation.”

The ban followed Blue’s plans to break her own s-- marathon record with a filmed event where 2,000 volunteers would have s-- with her while she was gagged and bound inside a glass box — a stunt she called her “petting zoo.” “No limits. No breaks. Just me, in a box and ready to be used,” she teased at the time.

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram OnlyFans said Bonnie Blue broke their rules.

The backlash was swift, and after massive criticism online, Blue canceled the event and lost her account. She later defended herself, saying, “That’s why I was banned because I get more views. The only difference is, I don’t cry and I don’t vlog hospital journeys. I just leave smiling.”

The jab seemed aimed at Knight — who was hospitalized in May after sleeping with 583 men in six hours — and fellow creator Lily Phillips, who got emotional after her 100-man challenge.

Source: @annieknight/Instagram; @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram; @lilyphilip_s/Instagram Annie Knight didn’t like that Bonnie Blue used the moment to criticize others.

Knight didn’t take the dig lightly as she found it “disappointing” to see Blue “use her ban as a platform to criticize other creators,” including herself and Phillips. “That format has since inspired others to create their own takes, like Bonnie’s 1,000 men stunt earlier this year,” she said. “It’s a tactic that drives conversation, polarizes audiences, and undeniably gets traffic.” “I’ve seen many creators take inspiration from challenge-style content,” she added. “That’s the nature of this space. But what matters is how you show up in it. While Bonnie and I may share surface-level similarities in marketing style, the intention behind my work is very different.”

Knight continued, “My content exists to empower. I’ve always been clear that the people I sleep with are not there to ‘use my holes,’ but to connect with someone they’ve followed, respected, and want to meet. It’s important to me that any sexual experience I share, publicly or privately, is grounded in consent and real connection.”

Meanwhile, Blue — whose real name is Tia Billinger — said she isn’t quitting the stunt game anytime soon. “I definitely would love to do something, and I’m going to continue doing stunts, but I just don’t know what yet,” she said in a recent interview. She added that her future plans include parties or events that showcase s-- as “entertaining” and “fun,” not “dingy and dirty.”

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram Bonnie Blue still plans to do more shocking stunts in the future.

Her scrapped “petting zoo” idea involved strippers, chocolate-covered models, a DJ and magicians. Now, she may keep her next project under wraps until it drops. “Next time, I’ll just do it and let people get excited about it in the moment,” she teased.