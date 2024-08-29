'Why Admit This?': Baywatch's Jeremy Jackson Disgusts Fans With 'Gross' Confession He Would Sniff His Female Costars' 'Dirty' Swimsuits
Jeremy Jackson definitely raised some eyebrows with a recent NSFW confession about his time on Baywatch.
The 43-year-old left fans disturbed after admitting he used to sniff his female costars' swimsuits at the end of a long day on set of the hit '90s beach series.
Jackson made the jaw-dropping revelation while sitting down for an interview in Hulu's new docuseries After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun docuseries, which aired on Wednesday, August 28.
"I would usually sneak into [the women’s] trailers after they were done and grab their dirty bathing suits. Let’s just say I smelled every [bleep] on Baywatch," said Jackson, who played lifeguard Hobie Buchannon on the popular primetime soap opera based in Malibu Beach.
Among fan-favorite Baywatch stars — such as Pamela Anderson and Yasmine Bleeth — the Ring of Darkness actor said it was his costar Nicole Eggert's one-piece that was his favorite to smell.
"Nicole was the big one, for sure. We had a very intimate moment, her and I, that she never knew about," Jackson quipped, admitting he "looked up to" the Charles in Charge actress. "She would come to work late and not give a f---."
During the docuseries, Eggert shared her reaction to Jackson's nasty confession, noting: "I knew Jeremy very well, this surprises me not at all."
"I’m not even mad at 14-year-old Jeremy. I mean, puberty on a show like that?" she pointed out of Jackson, who was only 10 years old when he joined Baywatch for its second season in 1990. "I love grown-up Jeremy for being honest about 14-year-old Jeremy."
While Eggert might have been OK with learning about Jackson's dirty little secret, fans weren't as pleased, with many calling the remark "gross" and "icky."
"Is he mental?" one social media user asked of Jackson — who also opened up about his battle with a crystal meth addiction during his time on the show — as another person added, "Probably should’ve taken this one to the grave, my guy."
"Why would you admit this," a third fan questioned while a fourth internet troll declared: "Certain things you should really keep to yourself."
After Jackson's revelation went viral on social media, Eggert was stopped on the street by a TMZ reporter to hear more about her thoughts.
"I'm very accustomed to Jeremy being very honest and being himself," the 52-year-old stated. "He's a grown man at this point. That's what we love about Jeremy — his honesty and his candor. That’s really what the documentary is about, is finding out about all these things."
She added: "The fact that he can make fun of adolescent Jeremy, it's just the truth and its just hilarious and I know people are shocked by it, but I'm sure men at that adolescent age — I’m sure all of us at a weird adolescent age — had done some different things and I just love it."