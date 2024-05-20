AI Images Show What Kids of Former Hollywood Power Couples Would Look Like: Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart and More: Photos
AI is showing us the celebrity offsprings that could have been.
Artificial intelligence-focused artist Jeremy Pomeroy created the ultimate "captivating celebrity what-if," meshing former Hollywood couples, such as Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, to imagine what their children could have looked like.
The creative pulled together the likes of ex-duos including Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift and more to get a better picture of what could have happened if their relationships went the distance.
"I've been thrilled by the conversations and discussions that my pieces have sparked," Pomeroy explained in an interview about his work, adding how "not everyone may share the same opinion."
"The portrait’s tender and intimate depiction invited viewers to contemplate the potential impact of these legendary figures coming together in a different timeline," he added.
Many people online thought the portraits were disrespectful to the A-listers and their current partners. "Leave the couples who aren’t together anymore alone," one person wrote in the comments section of the pictures on Instagram.
"WHY! Why would you do this? Did you not think of anyone's emotions such as sadness, regret, and loss! What about their extended families...grandparents, aunt, uncles, etc. Why would you knowingly inflict such pain of would have, could have and DIDN'T HAVE!" a second lamented.
"This is so insensitive and disrespectful knowing Brad was able to have children after the divorce. Jennifer has not. Rumors are she can’t. How hurtful," another social media user said of the doctored snaps, referencing Pitt's kids with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
"Sounds disrespectful to me!" a fourth noted of the made-up families.
While some didn't enjoy the shots, others really liked the glimpse into an entirely alternate universe. "The response to this initial artwork was incredible, and it motivated me to delve further into this thought-provoking concept and create more captivating pieces in the series," Pomeroy explained.
The artist's website called him and the project a "pioneering force in the AI art community" lauded for "envisioning captivating celebrity what ifs through his stunning artwork.”
Other famous former duos captured in the photos include Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin, who famously dated for nearly a decade before calling it quits in 2011, along with Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, who never dated put starred opposite each other in Titanic.
The New York Post conducted the interview with Pomeroy.