Shiloh Jolie-Pitt 'Never' Uses Her 'Celebrity Status' to Her 'Advantage' as She Pursues Dance Career

"Shi is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage. I understand that it can be difficult to see the person beyond her celebrity status, but I urge you to make an effort for her. Believe me, it's worth it," the source gushed over Shiloh.

The entertainer has been making her parents proud with her improvement in her hobby. "It brings a tear to the eye, yeah," the Fight Club actor, 60, explained in a recent interview about Shiloh's love for dance. "I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here."