Shiloh Jolie-Pitt 'Never' Uses Her 'Celebrity Status' to Her 'Advantage' as She Pursues Dance Career
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is forging her own path.
As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, 17, continues to grab attention for her sleek moves while working with choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter, insiders close to Shiloh say she's fitting into the dance community perfectly.
"Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer, displaying both dedication and hard work," a source claimed of Shiloh's skills.
Not only does the young performer have a knack for the art, but she has also never invoked her parents' names in her professional career. "She doesn't rely on her famous name to achieve her goals," the insider spilled.
"Shi is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage. I understand that it can be difficult to see the person beyond her celebrity status, but I urge you to make an effort for her. Believe me, it's worth it," the source gushed over Shiloh.
The entertainer has been making her parents proud with her improvement in her hobby. "It brings a tear to the eye, yeah," the Fight Club actor, 60, explained in a recent interview about Shiloh's love for dance. "I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here."
Brad, who also shares Maddox , 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, with his ex-wife, 48, admitted he's been happy to watch his kiddos venture out and discover their own passions in life.
"I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish," the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alum explained of his brood.
- Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shows Off Her Incredible Dance Moves After Dad Brad Pitt Admitted He Has No Rhythm: Watch
- Brad Pitt 'Drained From Fighting' With Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie But 'Refuses' to Give Up on Relationships With His Kids: Source
- Brad Pitt 'Cherishes Time With His Kids' Amid Heartbreaking Custody Battle: 'He's Super Grateful'
After a bitter custody battle with Angelina, Brad has savored every moment he's gotten to spend with his youngest children Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. However, the older ones have kept their distance after an alleged physical altercation that reportedly took place on a private plane in 2016.
"Brad cherishes time with his kids and loves seeing them when he can, when he’s in town, once or twice a week," an insider claimed. "It’s definitely something he prioritizes."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Brad absolutely hasn’t given up hope on the others, and hopes one day there will be peace in their hearts," the source added. "After all Brad’s been through, seeing his children is still very emotional for him. He’s super grateful to still have a relationship with any of them."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to sources close to Shiloh and conducted the interview with Brad.