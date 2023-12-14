Zac Efron Admits Being an Actor 'Is Incredibly Lonely' as He Wishes He Reached Out to Matthew Perry More Prior to His Death
Zac Efron is still thinking about his 17 Again costar Matthew Perry — almost two months after his tragic death.
Though the handsome hunk, 36, takes on masculine roles, he got candid about how fame can take a toll on anyone.
“It can be incredibly lonely, being an actor and being in the spotlight. It definitely can be isolating,” the High School Musical alum said in a new interview, published on Thursday, December 14. “It’s very important to reach out to friends and foster relationships where you can talk and share stories. I wish in the past couple of years that I had an opportunity to do that with Matthew. I hold the time we shared together really dear. I’ve been thinking about him a lot, every day.”
These days, the Disney Channel alum has been trying to escape the spotlight, which is why he no longer lives in Los Angeles, Calif., and instead spends time on a property he owns in Australia.
“Any time I want, I can spend time with my parents — I know they’re always going to be in California. But I’m thinking about where I want to build a home base and cultivate my life. It’s shocking — sometimes you wake up after doing three movies a year, and you’re like, I’ve neglected thinking about my own personal life for this long," he shared.
“Growing up young and in the industry — frankly, what you’re going through is of very little concern,” he added. “The goal is always the next mission, the next movie, making sure everyone else is very happy. It can be very lonely at times. But the process of taking your emotions head-on, sort of working with them, was a profound moment in my life. And it’s definitely taken me down a different road.”
This is hardly the first time Efron has spoke about his former costar Perry, who died at 54 years old after he was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi at 54 years old.
While receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, December 11, the Iron Claw star gave a shout-out to the Friends alum.
"I also want to mention someone that's not here today and that's Matthew Perry, who was so kind and generous with me as we worked on 17 Again," he stated. "Collaborating with him and Burr Steers was so much fun and it really did propel me and motivated me. In so many ways, it really pushed me into that next chapter of my career and for that, thank you so much, Matthew, thinking about you today."
Variety spoke with Efron.