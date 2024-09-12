Awkward! Al Roker Dissed by Cousin Lenny Kravitz After He Mocked Singer's Guitarist Live on Air
Awkward! Al Roker was caught dissing his cousin Lenny Kravitz on the Thursday, September 12, episode of the Today show when he mocked the appearance of the singer's guitarist live on air.
The rocker, 60, performed with his band on the Today Plaza and chatted with Roker, 70, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer in between songs. Craig thanked Kravitz's band for being there, leading Roker to joke: "And you've got Howard Stern playing the guitar," referring to how he looks like the radio host.
"Ehhhhhh," Kravitz replied as Roker walked over the musician and asked: "What's your name. real quick?" However, the guitarist appeared to not answer and just strummed his guitar.
"That was good!" Jones said before the show cut to Carson Daly, who appeared at the 2024 MTV VMAs the night before.
"Al, you are off to a great start this morning," Daly said, referring to how Roker accidentally said it was Friday instead of Thursday on the show.
"Well, it feels like Friday! Lenny Kravitz makes it feel like the weekend everyday!" Roker joked.
Earlier in the show, the "Fly Away" crooner gushed over being back on the show. "I grew up in New York City, my parents worked at Rockefeller Center where they met at NBC, so I grew up around all of these buildings and in this great city so it's always wonderful to be here," he said.
The night earlier, Kravitz attended the MTV Video Music Awards, where he won Best Rock Video this year for his clip for “Human,” a song off his 12th studio album, Blue Electric Light, which came out in May.
"As I said when I was there, 31 years before when I won for Best Male Video, my mother was with me and that's the last award show — and the first award show — that she was ever at before she passed, so it really meant a lot to me last night and I dedicated that to my mother," he shared.
Before the show began, Kravitz gushed over his late mother.
“Wow. This is incredible. I am so grateful. Thirty-one years ago, my mother was with me at an award show, was at the VMAs, so I dedicate this to her,” he said in a pre-show interview on MTV. “I thank God for this journey, this incredible journey. I thank Jesus for life.”