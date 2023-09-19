Howard Stern Warns Bill Maher to 'Shut His Mouth' After 'Sexist, Convoluted, Nutty' Remarks About Radio Host's Marriage

"What a sexist thing to say! Like, what a convoluted, nutty thing to say," Stern spewed of Maher's remarks during Tuesday's radio broadcast. "It’s assuming that he knows something about my first marriage. That, of course, the man must be leaving the woman and the woman must be devastated and be sitting around pining away for her famous man."

Stern continued: "He ought to shut his mouth! I mean, I don’t think I come on the air every day and say, I love my wife. But I thought it was a pretty positive message, to — especially with my audience — to say to guys instead of like ragging on our wives, how about talking about that we appreciate them and love them."