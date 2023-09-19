Howard Stern Warns Bill Maher to 'Shut His Mouth' After 'Sexist, Convoluted, Nutty' Remarks About Radio Host's Marriage
Howard Stern has had enough of Bill Maher's incessant comments about his life.
During the Tuesday, September 19, episode of The Howard Stern Show, the radio host admitted he was reconsidering his on-again, off-again friendship with the political commentator after Maher criticized Stern for frequently doting on his wife, Beth, during the Sunday, September 17, edition of his "Club Random" podcast with special guest Julian Lennon.
Maher went on a tangent slamming Stern for excessively expressing love for his wife of almost 15 years during his radio talk shows.
"How does this gushing about the second wife — how does that make the first wife feel? Could we just not gush about the person while the other person can still hear it?" the 64-year-old oddly asked regarding Stern's first wife, Alison Burns, despite the former flames' divorce being finalized more than two decades ago.
Stern's first marriage ended in 2001 after they tied the knot in 1978.
Maher's comments caused Stern to become filled with fury, as he didn't understand why the Religulous star felt the need to dish his unprompted opinion on the 69-year-old's love life.
"What a sexist thing to say! Like, what a convoluted, nutty thing to say," Stern spewed of Maher's remarks during Tuesday's radio broadcast. "It’s assuming that he knows something about my first marriage. That, of course, the man must be leaving the woman and the woman must be devastated and be sitting around pining away for her famous man."
Stern continued: "He ought to shut his mouth! I mean, I don’t think I come on the air every day and say, I love my wife. But I thought it was a pretty positive message, to — especially with my audience — to say to guys instead of like ragging on our wives, how about talking about that we appreciate them and love them."
"But evidently he’s very worried about my relationship," Stern added, noting his decision to take action after feeling so angry at Maher for his out-of-pocket commentary.
"So I did something I’ve never done before. I wrote in an email, I said, 'Why don’t you give me a phone call? Why don’t you tell me what you think about my life and my marriage since you’re, you know.' But of course, he never wrote me back," the former America's Got Talent judge revealed.
"I just wanted to see how brave he was. If he was brave enough to call me and actually get on the phone with me and zero response. I don’t care, though. He can think what he wants," he explained of Maher opting to ignore Stern's message requesting the HBO host to give him a ring.
After ranting about the situation, Stern declared: "I think I’m no longer friends with him."