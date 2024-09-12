Taylor Swift Fans Go Wild Over Pop Star's Punk-Inspired Yellow Plaid Look at the 2024 MTV VMAs: 'Her Outfit Has Me Gagged'
Taylor Swift left fans stunned with her daring new look at the 2024 MTV VMAs.
On Wednesday, September 11, the "Fortnight" singer stepped out onto the red carpet sporting a Dior yellow plaid bustier top and matching skirt over black velvet shorts. She paired the punk-inspired look with leather gloves, thigh-high black boots and a plaid choker.
Swifties tuning in flooded social media to gush over the pop star's uncharacteristic but fabulous new look.
One user wrote, "I just can’t believe that her in this outfit is real," and another added, "Taylor Swift's outfit has me gagged like she ain’t have to go that hardddd."
A third person quipped, "Taylor Swift's outfit is making me spontaneously combust."
Others suggested her ensemble hinted at her long-awaited announcement for the release of "Reputation (Taylor's Version)," which was previously rumored to be coming on September 13.
One Swiftie said, "OUTFIT SCREAMS REP ANNOUNCMENT," and a second fan agreed, "Outfit is giving TTPD (The Tortured Poets Department) and Rep had a baby."
Swift also caught fans' attention for having drinks while sitting next to Post Malone in the audience.
An X user shared a clip of her sipping a beverage, which they captioned, "One thing about Taylor.. she’s gonna get drunk at these awards .. a whole VIBE!"
A second chimed in, "Letting Taylor get drunk so she'll spill rep tv today!" and a third responded, "I can't wait for dancing. Get lit, Taylor!"
This is a big week for Swifties! The "Mine" singer's jaw-dropping look at the 2024 VMAs comes only one day after she officially announced her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris following the September 10 presidential debate.
"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," she wrote via Instagram. "I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice."