Al Roker Will Return To 'Today' On January 6 After He Was Hospitalized For Blood Clots

"Everyone's like, 'When when?' Well, we have our date," Kotb, 58, gushed about her co-anchor. "He'll be here Friday. He'll be right here in Studio 1A . This is his place. He'll be in his seat, right where he belongs. I cannot wait for that."

"Our sunshine is coming back Friday morning," the Georgetown University alum, 51, emphasized before Melvin added how thrilled he was that everyone "will be back together."