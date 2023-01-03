Al Roker Will Return To 'Today' On January 6 After He Was Hospitalized For Blood Clots
Al Roker will be making his grand return to the Today show!
During the Tuesday, January 3, broadcast of the morning series, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin revealed the beloved weatherman will be returning to work on Friday, January 6, following his hospitalization for blood clots in his legs and lungs.
"We have some great news to share this morning: Al is coming back to the show," Guthrie said of Roker, 68, who was been absent since November 4.
"Everyone's like, 'When when?' Well, we have our date," Kotb, 58, gushed about her co-anchor. "He'll be here Friday. He'll be right here in Studio 1A . This is his place. He'll be in his seat, right where he belongs. I cannot wait for that."
"Our sunshine is coming back Friday morning," the Georgetown University alum, 51, emphasized before Melvin added how thrilled he was that everyone "will be back together."
On Friday, November 18, the television personality — who has been a staple on the news show since 1996 — announced he was admitted to the hospital for serious health issues after he missed several Today broadcasts.
"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been," he explained in an Instagram post. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery."
Roker was later rushed back to the hospital the day after Thanksgiving due to more medical complications but confirmed shortly after he returned home and was being cared for by his wife, Deborah Roberts, and daughters Courtney, 35, and Leila, 24, as well as son Nick, 20.
While recovering from multiple health woes, Roker missed his annual hosting gig at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years, as well as the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center.
"It's been a tough slog, I'm not going to deny this," the journalist said in a December 12 update to fans. "This has been the hardest one yet — and you know, I've had my fair share of surgeries. But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I'm a very fortunate person."