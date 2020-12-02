Forecast: sunny! Al Roker has stayed super positive throughout his recovery from prostate cancer surgery — all thanks to his extra supportive spouse.

While the Today show weatherman-anchor, 66, is already known for his cheery demeanor, a source exclusively tells OK! it’s the love of his wife, Deborah Roberts, that stopped him from veering into “fear and anxiety” after learning he needed his prostate removed.

“Al and Deborah are more in love than ever. She’s kept him healthy, happy and optimistic, doting on him day and night,” the insider spills, adding that the 60-year-old ABC news reporter — who Roker revealed had “been at every [doctor’s appointment]” since his diagnosis in September — is never too busy to make him a cup of tea or whip up his favorite dinner.

“It makes Al feel so good to be cared for in this way. He jokes that she’s making this seem like a second honeymoon!”

Roker is also taking time to express his affection and gratitude for every person who has supported him throughout his journey following his diagnosis, including his friend Matt Lauer, who reached out to him as soon as he announced the news on television.

“It is impossible to overstate how close friends Al and Matt were. They were friends for 30 years, and it was the most genuine relationship on the Today show. Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb both moved on very quickly after they announced that Matt had got the ax. But for Al, it was much more complicated, he was devastated by the news about his friend Matt and happy that the two have some sort of relationship again,” another insider told OK!.

Lauer, who was fired from the morning show in 2017, was “heartbroken about Al’s health news and has made it clear to Al that he is there if he needs him.”

“Matt knows a lot about loss. He lost his entire life a few years ago and knows how precious every day is,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, Roker returned to the Today show in late November after his surgery. “I feel good,” he said. “The technology has gotten so good — they did it with a robot — that I felt so much better after the surgery than I did with any of my joint replacements.”

He added, “I didn’t feel like I had major surgery, but I’ve got this swelling around my stomach, so clothes don’t fit quite right now. I’m very vain, so right now I feel like the Michelin Man.”