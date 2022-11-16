OK Magazine
Hoda Kotb Admits She's 'Certain' Love Is Near As Jenna Bush Hager Plays Matchmaker: 'I Can Sometimes Feel Him'

Nov. 15 2022, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Prince Charming might be right around the corner for Hoda Kotb.

During the Tuesday, November 15, episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the 58-year-old opened up to cohost Jenna Bush Hager about recent inklings she's felt about whether or not a potential romantic relationship is in her near future.

"For everybody who is at a phase in their life where they may or may not be with a partner ... My sister said to me once, 'Are you afraid of being by yourself?’” Kotb recalled. “And I know this is so weird, but I said to her, 'I am not going to be by myself.’”

HODA KOTB ADMITS SHE LIKES TO DATE MEN WHO ARE 'LESS ATTRACTIVE' THAN HER: 'YOU JUST FEEL HOTTER'

"Like, I actually know it, as sure as I'm sitting next to you at this desk. I have two beautiful daughters who I am wild about, obviously,” the television personality assured of her children, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. "But I know with certainty — and it's the strangest feeling to know that."

"Like, I can sometimes feel him, but I don't see what he looks like, but I feel like it will happen," Kotb insisted. "So if someone is like, 'Maybe you'll meet someone by Christmas.' Maybe! I'm not on the hunt, but I have a weird, like, tingly Spidey-sense about it."

TODAY'S JENNA BUSH HAGER & HODA KOTB GET VISIBLY UNCOMFORTABLE DISCUSSING 'CUFFING SEASON'

The This Just Speaks to Me author followed up the conversation about her future mystery flame with a deep confession about a previous crush she used to have.

"You know who I thought was hot? He died, sorry — a while ago. Brian Dennehy," Kotb admitted. "There was something about him. He had that whole, police officer strong [character]. Like, there was something about him. He was big, but he was hot."

"Is that what I should be looking out for when I am trying to set you up?" Bush Hager comically replied as Kotb previously gave her permission to find her a date. "I gotta do a little Google search this afternoon."

