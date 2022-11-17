Commando! Hoda Kotb Calls Out Jenna Bush Hager For 'Never Wearing Underwear' After Sharing A Dressing Room
Jenna Bush Hager likes to feel a nice breeze!
Hoda Kotb hilariously exposed her cohost for "never wearing underwear" during an episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna on Wednesday, November 16.
The 58-year-old "noticed" her costar didn't have any underwear on while the dynamic duo shared a dressing room prior to that morning's live broadcast.
Although the two talk show hosts are the best of friends, Kotb owned up to having a surprise reaction toward Bush Hager's lack of panties.
“I just had a little shock with it,” the mother-of-two laughingly revealed, despite the pair knowing “a lot about each other.”
Bush Hager didn't seem to even flinch after her intimate details were aired to millions of viewer nationwide, and she defended her undergarment choices, stating, “It makes a more pretty silhouette!”
“I also think you don’t have to pack as much. There’s a lot of pros to it!” the former first daughter added, before yelling at her friend for airing out her dirty laundry — or lack of it, for that matter — in front of the live studio audience.
“You promised me you wouldn’t do this! There’s a lot of people here!” the 40-year-old sarcastically exclaimed. “I’m sure my mom has never been more proud.”
The BFFs quickly settled down and mutually decided it could "make life a lot easier" without the added items in your hamper.
“[Hoda] said, ‘Do you wash your clothes?' and I said, ‘Yes, I do.’ But it’s also not like I’m sharing your jeans with you,” Bush Hager stated in defense of her choice to go commando.
“Though I do steal Savannah [Guthrie]’s pants on occasion,” Bush Hager confessed while simultaneously requesting to borrow Kotb's "red suit."
“I’ll wear underwear,” the famed talk show host promised.
Perhaps Bush Hager's pantyless preference stems from the way she was raised as she recently admitted her parents, former POTUS George W. Bush and ex-First Lady Laura Bush, had a pretty relaxed parenting style.
"I realized last night just how not strict my parents were,” the television personality dished during the fourth hour of the Today show on Wednesday, October 19. “I mean, they were not strict."
"I mean they didn't want to let me go on a 'car date' but then they caught me on a 'car date,'” Bush Hager continued in regard to her younger years. “And they were like, 'Fine,' you know. They just gave us a very long leash."
Kotb once again couldn’t seem to relate, as she reflected on her own upbringing and her mother and father’s more tight-knit approach to parenting.