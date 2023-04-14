Al Roker Trolls Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie & Jenna Bush Hager For Sharing Spring Cleaning Tips: 'Nobody Cares!'
He's over it! While Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager excitedly shared stories about how they approach spring cleaning, Today costar Al Roker made it clear their detailed chat was boring him to tears.
The ladies discussed their tips during the Thursday, April 13, show, where Kotb even began comparing decluttering to her approach on life.
"You have to make space for the new things. If you want something new in your life, make room for it," said the mom-of-two. "Clear out something and let it in."
Bush Hager also mentioned the chores she's been giving her children, another tidbit Roker had no interest in.
"Oh my god ..." he exasperated, to which Bush Hager responded, "What, you don’t like what we’re saying?"
"Sheesh," the dad-of-three added as he jokingly banged his head against the wall. "I’m speaking for every guy out there, nobody cares."
The exchange was all in good fun, proving Roker is back to feeling like his normal self after a health scare kept him sidelined from the morning program for two months.
- Al Roker & Wife Deborah Roberts Have 'A Magical Night At The Opera' After TV Icon's Health Scare — Photos!
- Al Roker Reveals He's Undergoing Serious Upcoming Procedure For 'Bum Knee' As Health Woes Continue
- Al Roker's Weary Appearance & Heavy Workload Worries Fans After His Hospitalization: 'Remember To Take Care Of Yourself'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Upon his January 6 return, the TV icon detailed the scary ordeal.
"I had this internal bleeding going on, I lost half my blood," he explained. "They went in, they did surgery, and it ended up two bleeding ulcers. They had to resection the colon, take out my gall bladder. I went in for one operation and I got four for free!"
All jokes aside, his wife, Deborah Roberts, admitted she was terrified by the situation.
"He is a living, breathing miracle. He really is. And I have to say, I’m not overstating it — I don’t think — Al was a very, very, very sick man. And I think most people did not know that," the journalist spilled on-air. "It was a team that had to figure out what was happening. He was a medical mystery for a couple weeks. And it was the most tumultuous, frightening journey we have ever been on."