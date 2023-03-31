Savannah Guthrie Reveals Reason Behind Hoda Kotb's Latest Absence From 'Today' Following Daughter's Health Scare
Hoda Kotb is once again missing from her coveted seat on Today with Hoda & Jenna.
After recently returning from family vacation, Kotb was absent from work on Friday morning, March 31, with her co-anchor, Jenna Bush Hager, offering insight into her whereabouts.
"Hoda's a bit under the weather. Good to have Craig [Melvin] along with us," Bush Hager revealed, referring to the 43-year-old journalist.
The 58-year-old was out last week to treat her daughters, Haley, 6, and Hope, 3, to a much-needed vacation following the youngest's health scare.
Given that Kotb and Bush Hager were both away for their kids' spring break, pre-recorded episodes of their beloved talk show aired last week.
Meanwhile, this marks the third time Kotb was out since the start of the year, with the first time being to care for Hope following a stint in the ICU.
“We can tell you that Hoda has a family health matter that she’s been dealing with," fellow anchor Melvin shared during the Wednesday, March 1, broadcast after Kotb wasn't seen on air since Friday, February 17.
Upon her return on March 6, Kotb opened up about her daughter's health and the impact it had on their family.
"I feel like, life is one way on a Monday — and we all have our Mondays and we complain about them. We're like, 'Oh, what a crummy Monday,' and then Tuesday rolls around and something really hits hard, and you realize that Monday was actually pretty awesome," Kotb said of the experience.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"So for us, it was little Hope had to go to the hospital, and she was in the ICU for a few days and then the hospital for another week and it was really scary," the television personality continued, without revealing what health scare had placed her daughter in the hospital.
Gushing that "she's vibrant and brilliant," Kotb assured of her daughter: "She's home. She's home. She's home. I'm over the moon that she's home."
ET reported on Kotb's absence this week.