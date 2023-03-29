Al Roker Reveals He's Undergoing Serious Upcoming Procedure For 'Bum Knee' As Health Woes Continue
Al Roker will be taking time away from his post at Today once more to deal with his ongoing health woes.
On Tuesday, March 28, the weatherman revealed he will be undergoing a knee surgery next month. Alongside a photo of his smartwatch posted to Instagram showing how active he had been, Roker wrote: "Yesterday was the #bestdayyet when it comes to my steps on this #bumknee before my #kneereplacementsurgery in late April."
"Thanks to my #starttoday #family for the support!" the father-of-three added.
Roker's comments section was flooded with fans wishing him well, including a reply from his wife, Deborah Roberts, telling her famous husband to "Take it slow sweetie!"
"You're an inspiration and a treasure!!" one admirer commented, while another praised: "Go Al Go!!"
Encouraged a third, "keep it movennnn," while a fourth replied: "Congratulations, that’s fantastic!"
One week prior, Roker shared another snap of his watch after a successful day, explaining that while his knee is no longer what it was, he finally had a good day walking.
"Before my left knee went south, a 10k+ step day was no big deal. Today was the first day, I felt good walking this much," the 68-year-old wrote. "But the knee replacement of this 22 year old knee replacement is just around the corner."
Roker's health update comes after he was hospitalized in November 2022 due to the discovery of blood clots found in his legs and lungs.
At the time of the health scare, Roker updated his fans on what had been going on, sharing in an Instagram post late last year: "So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been."
"Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," he penned. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery."
Roker was released on Thanksgiving Day but was suddenly rushed back to the hospital due to medical complications.
While recovering from multiple health woes, Roker missed his annual hosting gig at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years, as well as the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center.
"It's been a tough slog, I'm not going to deny this," he later admitted in December 2022, but luckily, Roker was able to return to work come January.
"Our sunshine is coming back Friday morning," co-anchor Hoda Kotb gushed ahead of the beloved television personality's return. "He'll be here Friday. He'll be right here in Studio 1A . This is his place. He'll be in his seat, right where he belongs. I cannot wait for that."