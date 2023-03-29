Al Roker Reveals He's Undergoing Serious Upcoming Procedure For 'Bum Knee' As Health Woes Continue

Al Roker will be taking time away from his post at Today once more to deal with his ongoing health woes.

On Tuesday, March 28, the weatherman revealed he will be undergoing a knee surgery next month. Alongside a photo of his smartwatch posted to Instagram showing how active he had been, Roker wrote: "Yesterday was the #bestdayyet when it comes to my steps on this #bumknee before my #kneereplacementsurgery in late April."