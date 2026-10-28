Alabama Barker Puts Her Assets and Slim Waist on Full Display in Tiny String Two-Piece: Photos
Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:49 p.m. ET
Alabama Barker wasn't afraid to show some skin!
The 20-year-old daughter of Blink-182 star Travis Barker took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 28, to show off her phenomenal figure in a black string bikini.
Alabama posed outside by the pool for her latest thirst trap as she looked off into the distance before running her fingers through her hair.
She wore a flattering tiny string bikini top and covered up her bottom half with a skintight green cheetah-printed skirt that accentuated her curves.
The social media influencer left her signature bleach-blonde hair down in voluminous waves and completed her look with light glam makeup and a pair of black flip-flops.
Alabama Barker Wowed in a See-Through Dress
Alabama is no stranger to serving up a sizzling solo shot, recently showing off in a backless, see-through dress.
She went braless underneath the stunning outfit before turning around to give her fans a glimpse of her backside.
In a few photos, the star nearly exposed her assets, strategically covering them with her arm as she posed for the camera.
The blonde beauty once again left her hair down and opted for a glamorous makeup look.
"Face card is lethal," one person wrote under the upload, as another gushed, "You really the baddest."
- Braless Alabama Barker Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure in Sheer Dress: Photos
- Alabama Barker Shows Off Her Curves in Skimpy Crochet Bikini After Claiming She Was Going on the 'Highest Dose of Ozempic': Photos
- Alabama Barker Leaves Little to the Imagination in Sheer Black Lingerie After Claiming She Plans to Take Ozempic: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Alabama Barker Said She Is Going to Start Ozempic
Alabama's bikini photo series comes after she announced in a July 31 TikTok that she was going to get on Ozempic following hateful comments about her body.
"This is not very role model of me, but I'm gonna get on the highest dose of Ozempic," she claimed. "I'm going to become so skinny, you're gonna tell me I need a burger, because the way that people body shame me is f------ disgusting."
She added, "I f------ hate you guys, and I'm gonna get so skinny. F--- you. No a--, no t--- 2027, bye."
Alabama Barker Took Weight-Loss Medication in 2024
About two years earlier, she opened up about having taken weight-loss medication before.
In July 2024, Alabama shared she felt the need to try the medication after being bullied about her size.
"I'm on weight-loss medication because I'm tired of being fat and photographing like a d--- ogre," she confessed at the time. "I have like this thing where I photograph so ugly, and people are like, 'Oh my God, you're so fat and you're so ugly.'"