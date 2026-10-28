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Alabama Barker Puts Her Assets and Slim Waist on Full Display in Tiny String Two-Piece: Photos

Image of Alabama Barker flaunted her figure in a black bikini.
Source: MEGA ; @alabamaluellabarker/instagram

Alabama Barker flaunted her figure in a black bikini.

Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

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Alabama Barker wasn't afraid to show some skin!

The 20-year-old daughter of Blink-182 star Travis Barker took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 28, to show off her phenomenal figure in a black string bikini.

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Image of Alabama Barker paired the tiny top with a figure-hugging green skirt.
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/instagram

Alabama Barker paired the tiny top with a figure-hugging green skirt.

Alabama posed outside by the pool for her latest thirst trap as she looked off into the distance before running her fingers through her hair.

She wore a flattering tiny string bikini top and covered up her bottom half with a skintight green cheetah-printed skirt that accentuated her curves.

The social media influencer left her signature bleach-blonde hair down in voluminous waves and completed her look with light glam makeup and a pair of black flip-flops.

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Alabama Barker Wowed in a See-Through Dress

Image of In a separate upload, Alabama Barker went braless under a sheer dress.
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/instagram

In a separate upload, Alabama Barker went braless under a sheer dress.

Alabama is no stranger to serving up a sizzling solo shot, recently showing off in a backless, see-through dress.

She went braless underneath the stunning outfit before turning around to give her fans a glimpse of her backside.

In a few photos, the star nearly exposed her assets, strategically covering them with her arm as she posed for the camera.

The blonde beauty once again left her hair down and opted for a glamorous makeup look.

"Face card is lethal," one person wrote under the upload, as another gushed, "You really the baddest."

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Alabama Barker Said She Is Going to Start Ozempic

Image of Alabama Barker made the claim after being fed up with comments about her body.
Source: MEGA

Alabama Barker made the claim after being fed up with comments about her body.

Alabama's bikini photo series comes after she announced in a July 31 TikTok that she was going to get on Ozempic following hateful comments about her body.

"This is not very role model of me, but I'm gonna get on the highest dose of Ozempic," she claimed. "I'm going to become so skinny, you're gonna tell me I need a burger, because the way that people body shame me is f------ disgusting."

She added, "I f------ hate you guys, and I'm gonna get so skinny. F--- you. No a--, no t--- 2027, bye."

Alabama Barker Took Weight-Loss Medication in 2024

Image of Alabama Barker said she was 'tired of being fat' after critics online shamed her body.
Source: MEGA

Alabama Barker said she was 'tired of being fat' after critics online shamed her body.

About two years earlier, she opened up about having taken weight-loss medication before.

In July 2024, Alabama shared she felt the need to try the medication after being bullied about her size.

"I'm on weight-loss medication because I'm tired of being fat and photographing like a d--- ogre," she confessed at the time. "I have like this thing where I photograph so ugly, and people are like, 'Oh my God, you're so fat and you're so ugly.'"

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