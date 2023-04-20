OK Magazine
Alabama Barker Gushes Over 'Best Stepmom' Kourtney Kardashian After Her Mother Shanna Moakler Shammed Reality Star

By:

Apr. 20 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Not your average stepmom!

On Tuesday, April 18, Alabama Barker, stepchild of Kourtney Kardashian, uploaded a praise-worthy post for the reality TV star’s 44th birthday. Along with her touching message, she shared adorable snaps of Travis Barker and the brunette beauty, one of which displayed Kourtney on the Blink-182 drummer's lap in their private jet.

“Happy birthday Kourt,” Alabama posted via Instagram Story. “You’re the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard-working mom.”

“Even if you don’t feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn’t want another stepmom,” she raved.

The famous oldest sister became a stepparent to Travis’ kids after they tied the knot last year. The two families have blended themselves since the couple’s nuptials. (Travis has kids Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, whom he share with with ex-wife Shanna Moakler; he was married to her from 2004 to 2008 before calling it quits.)

Although Kourtney has seemed to win Alabama over, not everyone is so happy about The Kardashians personality joining the family.

Shanna slammed Kourtney on social media following her and Travis’ extravagant Italian wedding. One fan called the TV special documenting the celebration an “exploitative money grab,” to which Shanna claimed Kourtney was exploiting her kids.

“She posts more of my kids then [sic] her own lol,” the former Miss USA contestant responded.

Meanwhile, Kourtney — who shares three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — has been known to share pictures of her children on Instagram, though she seems to rarely include photos of Alabama or Landon, contrary to Shanna’s claims.

Shanna, on the other hand, has been estranged from her children over the years, with her two teens living full time at Travis'.

Alabama seems to have a strained relationship with her mother, to the point where she told fans to stop praising Shanna as “an amazing mom” because she “has never completely been in [her] life.”

