Khloé & Kourtney Kardashian Savagely Trolled For 'Sickening' Talk With Rob In Resurfaced Exchange: 'What The Actual F**k'

The Kardashian siblings are coming under fire after a bizarre text exchange between Khloé, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian resurfaced from 2015.

On Sunday, March 26, an old Instagram post from Kourtney's account was re-shared to Reddit showing a group chat that also included Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as momager Kris Jenner.