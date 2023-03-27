Khloé & Kourtney Kardashian Savagely Trolled For 'Sickening' Talk With Rob In Resurfaced Exchange: 'What The Actual F**k'
The Kardashian siblings are coming under fire after a bizarre text exchange between Khloé, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian resurfaced from 2015.
On Sunday, March 26, an old Instagram post from Kourtney's account was re-shared to Reddit showing a group chat that also included Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as momager Kris Jenner.
A screenshot of the message group showed that Rob wrote: "Kim is the best," to which the Good American cofounder replied, "Me too Rob!" and several eggplant emojis. She followed the text up with, "Pop my [cherry emoji."
Rob, 36, responded to the now-38-year-old with tongue out emojis before Kourtney, 43, chimed in with three peach emojis, which are usually used to represent butts, and three unpeeled banana emojis.
Kris then got in on the fun, writing: "Crazy kids."
At the time the Poosh founder posted the original screenshot on January 23, 2015, she captioned it: "Normal family talk."
When the exchange was brought back to light via a popular Kardashians Reddit page — with the author of the post captioning it: "There is a lot that is sickening about this family" — online users were quick to express their upset over the family's dynamic.
"What the actual f**k," one disturbed user commented on the thread.
A second noted, "It’s one disgusting thing that they actually talk like this, but then to turn around and publicly share this to millions of followers?!?!" while a third joked, "What a terrible day to have eyes," and another admitted: "Probably, no definitely the most disturbing thing I’ve ever seen on here."
Someone else pointed out, "And just think, this is what she DOES choose to post. Can you imagine the messages we don’t see?"
This wasn't the first time the Kardashian siblings' posts rubbed the public the wrong way, with Khloé and Kim raising eyebrows mere days ago. The SKIMS founder shared a series of snaps of herself and her sister lounging poolside in sexy bathing suits — and many were shocked by their inappropriate poses.
"Giving siblings or dating!!!" one user quipped, as another admitted they "couldn't imagine rolling around with my sister" while wearing little to no clothing, adding, "oh yea I forgot she's working hard."
