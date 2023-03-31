Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager Debate Kourtney Kardashian's Controversial Bathroom Habit: 'Is That A Definite No-No?'
Kourtney Kardashian has Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager at a stand still.
The Today with Hoda & Jenna stars spent a segment on Wednesday, March 29, discussing whether eating in a bathtub is acceptable after a photo The Kardashians star posted on Instagram Monday, March 27, sparked online debate.
Kardashian's photo featured an elaborate spread of food, including champagne, macarons, chicken strips, potato chips and strawberries all laid out across her bathroom floor — with food also placed on top of the toilet seat.
"Is that a definite no-no?" Kotb, 58, asked, prompting Bush Hager, 41, to respond, "I don't like the idea of eating in the bathtub or anywhere close to that area."
"Guess what happens in there? The same thing that happens in my bathroom, that's a lot smaller," Bush Hager continued, pointing out, "There are certain rooms called dining rooms, kitchens, and they were named that way."
She candidly added that "one or two activities are supposed to happen" in the bathroom and "eating is not one of them."
Playing "devils' advocate," Kotb argued, "But having a nice drink in the tub is ok?"
"I don't really do that either," Bush Hager shared on the Wednesday episode. "I'll have some tea, maybe, yes. But eating food? Eating a burger?"
Kotb and Bush Hager weren't the only ones left puzzled by Kardashian's bathroom post, with one commenting, "Food on the toilet 😮 that's nasty," as another added, "That bathroom scene is what nightmares are made of."
After seeing the flurry of backlash she received, Kardashian, 43, took to her Instagram Story earlier this week to address the haters. Alongside the bathroom image, she wrote, "the comments about this photo," with a row of spiral eye emojis.
This wasn't the first time the reality star has come under fire this week for her odd content. Mere days ago, she and sister Khloé Kardashian were trolled after a screenshot of the family's group chat resurfaced showing their inappropriate text exchange with brother Rob Kardashian.
The exchange was originally posted to the Poosh founder's page along with the caption: "Normal family talk."
"What the actual f**k," one disturbed user commented on the Reddit thread.
A second noted, "It’s one disgusting thing that they actually talk like this, but then to turn around and publicly share this to millions of followers?!?!" while a third joked, "What a terrible day to have eyes," and another admitted: "Probably, no definitely the most disturbing thing I’ve ever seen on here."