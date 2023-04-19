Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Shades Kourtney Kardashian's Stepmom Abilities: 'She Posts More of My Kids Than Her Own'
Tensions between the ex and the Mrs. are rising.
Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler is throwing intense shade toward his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, after the current couple's Hulu special 'Til Death Do Us Part aired on Thursday, April 13.
"I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. 'He’s been through Hell' ... 'Kourtney has filled a void for me' #parentalalienationawareness," an Instagram user commented on Moakler's recent post, to which the 48-year-old "liked" their words before joining the conversation herself.
"She post[s] more of my kids than her own lol," Moakler boldly claimed of Kardashian, 44 — who is the stepmom to Barker, 47, and Moakler's children, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17 — after an additional follower pointed out the Poosh founder considers herself a "mom-of-six."
Barker is also the stepfather to Moakler's daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who was only 5 when her mom tied the knot with the Blink 182 drummer in 2004. After divorcing in 2008, Barker maintained a close relationship with his stepdaughter — who was even a bridesmaid at his and Kardashian's official Italian wedding ceremony in May 2022. Kardashian accepted her with open arms into their "blended family."
Meanwhile, Kardashian shares three children — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — with her ex Scott Disick, 39.
While all is loving and happy on the Kardashian-Barker side, Moakler has consistently put her foot down, insisting she wants nothing to do with The Kardashians reality show.
“I won’t be tuning in," Moakler admitted to Entertainment Tonight back in February 2022. "But I think it’s fine if this is an opportunity that [her children] want to be a part of."
"My children are my first priority and, that’s one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on. That’s probably the only thing we agree on, but our children come first and their happiness," she concluded at the time. "As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that’s all that matters to me as a mom. As long as they’re happy, and that’s the key."