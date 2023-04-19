Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Shades Kourtney Kardashian's Stepmom Abilities: 'She Posts More of My Kids Than Her Own'

"I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. 'He’s been through Hell' ... 'Kourtney has filled a void for me' #parentalalienationawareness," an Instagram user commented on Moakler's recent post, to which the 48-year-old "liked" their words before joining the conversation herself.

"She post[s] more of my kids than her own lol," Moakler boldly claimed of Kardashian, 44 — who is the stepmom to Barker, 47, and Moakler's children, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17 — after an additional follower pointed out the Poosh founder considers herself a "mom-of-six."