Alabama Barker, 19, Confirms Pregnancy Rumors, Reveals She 'Lost' Her Baby and 'Got Cheated On' in Shocking Deleted Video

Alabama Barker seemed to confirm viral rumors she was pregnant in a concerning TikTok video. The since-deleted video featured clips of the 19-year-old crying and showing off what appeared to be a baby bump, as Barker revealed she "lost" her baby and has been going through a tough time. Barker's apparent pregnancy and miscarriage matches claims made by Bhad Bhabie earlier this year about seeing the "Vogue" rapper's "sonogram" amid a heated feud over the latter's baby daddy, Le Vaughn.

Alabama Barker Reveals She Had a Miscarriage

"You know ever since I lost my baby, got cheated on, while also getting hated on, I'd get this feeling like …. I’ll never be the same person again," the youngest daughter of famed drummer Travis Barker wrote over the series of videos of Alabama in tears. While Alabama was quick to take the video down, some fans screen recorded the upload and re-posted it on TikTok.

Alabama appeared to find one of the re-uploaded post, as a social media user shared a screen-shot of the "Cry Bhabie" hitmaker commenting beneath the video. "Please delete this, wasn't meant to be posted & it’s super personal and one of the hardest things I’ve ever been through. Was just supposed to be a draft, would mean a lot," her comment read.

Were Bhad Bhabie's Claims About Alabama Barker Being Pregnant True?

After taking down her TikTok post, Alabama also took to Instagram to reveal she would be stepping away from that app, too. "Deleting Instagram for a little while, be back soon love you guys," she wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, September 19, though she has since shared a video of something she cooked in her oven. Alabama's shocking TikTok post came months after Bhad Bhabie accused the reality television star of being pregnant with Tyga's baby and hooking up with Soulja Boy.

Tyga, 35, later denied fathering a child with Alabama, writing via X in January: "This the dumbest s--- I ever heard. Y’all believe anything y’all see online. I have never had any sort of physical relationship with AlabamaIt’s honestly ridiculous I even have to address it." Alabama clapped back at the rumors too, declaring in a social media comment: "Let’s clear this up. I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga. I’ve also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy. The end."

