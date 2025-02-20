or
Bhad Bhabie Mocks Alabama Barker in Blonde Wig as Fans Tell Her to 'Move on' From Nasty Feud: 'She's Obsessed'

Photo of Bhad Bhabie; picture of Alabama Barker.
Source: @bhadbhabie/Instagram; @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker's feud began in December 2024.

By:

Feb. 20 2025, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

Bhad Bhabie fired yet another shot at Alabama Barker amid their seemingly never-ending feud.

On Wednesday, February 19, the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper took to Instagram with a video of herself dressed in a blonde wig and heavy makeup — appearing to mock Barker's typical everyday look.

bhad bhabie mocks alabama barker fans move on feud obsessed drama
Source: @bhadbhabie/Instagram

Bhad Bhabie dressed up like Alabama Barker while dancing to a diss track she made about her.

In the clip, Bhabie was dressed in a white pajama set while dancing around to her latest diss track about Barker, titled "Ms. Whitman," a reference to Patricia Arquette’s character Alabama Whitman in the 1993 film True Romance.

Bhabie's choice in clothing was seemingly another dig at Barker, who frequently posts TikTok videos of herself in stylish sleepwear.

Source: @bhadbhabie/Instagram
Fans had mixed reactions to Bhabie's dig in the comments section.

"She's mocking 'Bama! Did y'all not see the makeup and hair😭," one of the "Hi Bich" hitmaker's 15.9 million Instagram followers wrote after some social media users were left confused by Bhabie's intentions behind the video, as another fan added, "The hand motions 😭😭😭 she's for sure making fun of Alabama."

bhad bhabie mocks alabama barker fans move on feud obsessed drama
Source: @bhadbhabie/Instagram

Bhad Bhabie accused Alabama Barker of stealing her baby daddy.

"Y'all need to keep up she’s obviously making fun of 'Bama with how she’s dressed lmaooooo," a third viewer noted, while a critic complained: "When a girl does this to me I just think she’s obsessed. [I don't] like this 😭."

"If you wanna win, leave the boy and Alabama in your past. Move on from it all girl," a supporter suggested, referencing Barker, as well as the father of Bhabie's daughter, Le Vaughn.

An additional hater snubbed, "I mean isn't cosplaying the girl kinda fan behavior itself? I get you're trying to mock her but it feels like a L because it's giving your bothered ASF."

bhad bhabie mocks alabama barker fans move on feud obsessed drama
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker denied Bhad Bhabie's claims.

Bhabie and Barker's feud began in December 2024 after the former — who first gained fame for uttering the phrase "Catch me outside, how 'bout that?" during a 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil — accused the "Vogue" rapper of sleeping with her child's father.

Barker denied the allegation, claiming she had shut down Le Vaughn's frequent attempts at pursuing her.

bhad bhabie mocks alabama barker fans move on feud obsessed drama
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker hit back at Bhad Bhabie with a diss track of her own.

"I want to be clear: I have no interest in this man, nor would I ever lower myself to be with someone who has been physically abusive toward women," Barker declared in a lengthy social media statement shared at the end of last year, seemingly referencing how Bhabie — whose real name is Danielle Bregoli — posted a video of Le Vaughn beating her up.

"To put it simply, LV deceived me — something I have evidence of, including messages — claiming he wasn't actually LV, that he was single, and that he didn't have an Instagram account," Barker explained, insisting she had "apologized multiple times to Danielle, understanding that her partner misled me."

Later in their feud, Bhabie released the diss track "Over Cooked" on January 27, wildly accusing Tyga of getting Barker pregnant and causing her to have an abortion.

Barker and Tyga both denied the claims, with the "Cry Bhabie" rapper insisting in a social media comments section: "Let’s clear this up. I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga. I’ve also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy. The end."

