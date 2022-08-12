Six-Figure Bag! Kylie Jenner Receives Rare Birkin From Mom Kris Jenner On 25th Birthday
Another birthday in the bag!
Kylie Jenner rang in her 25th birthday on Wednesday, August 10, in style after receiving a rare, three-toned Hermes Birkin handbag worth roughly $100,000 from “momager” Kris Jenner.
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul immortalized her experience opening the six-figure present on Thursday, August 11, taking to TikTok with a video depicting her celebrating her special day on a luxe yacht surrounded by friends and family.
“Gorgeous!” Kylie exclaimed after pulling the rare purse from its logo-clad dust bag, adding that she's “never seen anything like this before.”
While Kylie is no stranger to the highly-coveted Hermes offering — the star famously boasts an expansive Birkin collection, including one $300,000 bag with diamond details, per W — the reality star’s latest edition is still one for the books.
“They made three of these,” Kylie quipped when asked how many models of her bag the luxury brand manufactured. “So silly!”
Beyond unboxing an Hermes purse — and a pair of the brand’s signature orange sandals that Kylie unwrapped earlier in the clip — it seems the birthday girl did more than merely open gifts.
After enjoying a fireworks display, Kylie and her famous guests, which included siblings Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as her close friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, also downed shots — one round of which seemingly came at the SKIMS exec’s request.
"Does anybody have a shot I can take," the 41-year-old reality star yelled from beyond the camera frame, a request enthusiastically met by cheers and excitement from the other attendees.
But despite Kim’s initial excitement, it seems that the drink went down rougher than anticipated, with the shapewear maven seemingly spitting out the spirit later in the clip.
"So f**king nasty," Kim quipped, her face contorted with disgust.