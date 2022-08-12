Six-Figure Bag! Kylie Jenner Receives Rare Birkin From Mom Kris Jenner On 25th Birthday

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Another birthday in the bag!

Kylie Jenner rang in her 25th birthday on Wednesday, August 10, in style after receiving a rare, three-toned Hermes Birkin handbag worth roughly $100,000 from “momager” Kris Jenner.

