Kanye West Assures Travis Barker He Did Not Collaborate With Bhad Bhabie on Diss Track About Rocker's Daughter Alabama: 'I Would Never'
Kanye West has entered the chat.
The controversial rapper took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday night, February 25, to address Bhad Bhabie's recent sampling of his song "Carnival" to make her diss track "Ms. Whitman" about Alabama Barker — which appeared to feature a verse from West himself.
"I'm not in the middle, none of this AI beef, people throwing my voice on things, the whole 'Carnival' sample," West declared in a self-recorded video. "I just talked to Travis Barker; I would never be in the middle."
"I don’t even know what’s going on," Kanye added, noting he was simply "sent a song" and asked to clear the sample. The "I Wonder" hitmaker said he did so without question because there had been times when he was prevented from doing so in the past.
The dad-of-four explained: "I owe it to anybody that ask me."
"But I'm not cool with being put in the middle of all of this at all. So any verse that’s going viral using my voice and all that, I didn’t do it," Kanye insisted.
Kanye's response was shared by Alabama via her Instagram Story — with the 19-year-old seemingly taking his remarks as a small win in her bitter feud against Bhad Bhabie, 21.
After uploading Kanye's video, Alabama posted a video exposing Bhad Bhabie saying the N-word alongside the hashtags: "#racist #dobetter #thisiswhoyousupport."
Alabama later re-shared a photo posted by her brother, Landon Barker, which he seemed to upload in support of his little sister, as well as a photo showing she was in the recording studio.
The "Cash Me Outside" hitmaker's latest diss track appeared to mark the height of her and Alabama's drama, with Bhad Bhabie firing wild claims at the Blink-182 drummer's daughter like Tyga allegedly getting her pregnant and causing her to have an abortion. (Both Alabama and Tyga have denied the accusation).
"Ms. Whitman" additionally called out Travis for allegedly crushing on Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, first before marrying his wife and the SKIMS co-founder's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.
Bhad Bhabie and Alabama's feud initially began a few months ago, when the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper accused the "Vogue" artist of trying to steal her then-boyfriend and baby daddy, Le Vaughn.
Alabama denied the claims, alleging Vaughn had continuously pursued her while vowing, "I want to be clear: I have no interest in this man, nor would I ever lower myself to be with someone who has been physically abusive toward women."
Their beef pushed Bhad Bhabie to make new music, releasing "Over Cooked" and prompting a response from Alabama titled, "Cry Bhabie." That tune was followed by "Ms. Whitman."