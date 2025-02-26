Kanye West Assures Travis Barker He Did Not Collaborate With Bhad Bhabie on Diss Track About Rocker's Daughter Alabama: 'I Would Never'

"I'm not in the middle, none of this AI beef, people throwing my voice on things, the whole 'Carnival' sample," West declared in a self-recorded video. "I just talked to Travis Barker; I would never be in the middle."

"I don’t even know what’s going on," Kanye added, noting he was simply "sent a song" and asked to clear the sample. The "I Wonder" hitmaker said he did so without question because there had been times when he was prevented from doing so in the past.