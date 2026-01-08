Alabama Barker Turns Up the Heat in Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Alabama Barker kicked off the year with a bold move, posting a series of sizzling photos in racy black lingerie on Instagram.

Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram Alabama Barker shared bold new photos on Instagram.

In her latest thirst trap, Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's daughter flaunted her assets in a stunning studded ensemble that accentuates both her curves and confidence.

Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram The rapper posed confidently in a black outfit with styled hair and makeup.

Alabama left little to the imagination as she showcased her seductive style, complete with glamorous hair and makeup.

Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram The images featured a modern indoor setting.

Strutting her stuff in heels and rocking a playful two-bun ponytail, she certainly knows how to grab attention.

Source: MEGA The photos showcased her evolving personal style.

“#IMSOMOVINGON,” she simply captioned the photo. The photos follow her now-viral Christmas haul, in which she showed off her gifts, including lingerie from her father. "Okay, so, my dad went a little crazy at Agent Provocateur," she said in December 2025. "Kourtney [Kardashian] picked out most of it and then the girl knows me there so she, like, gave recommendations of what I like," she added of her step-mother.

She later defended herself after haters thought it was odd the musician would buy his daughter provocative clothing. “I have to go on a f------ rant. Why the f--- are you guys trying to make this lingerie thing a thing? It’s never going to be a thing, Gretchen,” the 20-year-old said angrily, referring to a quote from Mean Girls. “[Stepmom] Kourtney picked out the lingerie. Kourtney. You think my dad’s like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go pick out my daughter’s lingerie?’ No, it was on my Christmas list, and he wanted to make it happen for me, so he let Kourtney go pick out the lingerie. God forbid a girl wanted cute panties and bras.” “I hate you guys. The poochie is nasty,” she concluded.