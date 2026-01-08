Alabama Barker Turns Up the Heat in Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Photos
Jan. 8 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Alabama Barker kicked off the year with a bold move, posting a series of sizzling photos in racy black lingerie on Instagram.
In her latest thirst trap, Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's daughter flaunted her assets in a stunning studded ensemble that accentuates both her curves and confidence.
Alabama left little to the imagination as she showcased her seductive style, complete with glamorous hair and makeup.
Strutting her stuff in heels and rocking a playful two-bun ponytail, she certainly knows how to grab attention.
“#IMSOMOVINGON,” she simply captioned the photo.
The photos follow her now-viral Christmas haul, in which she showed off her gifts, including lingerie from her father.
"Okay, so, my dad went a little crazy at Agent Provocateur," she said in December 2025.
"Kourtney [Kardashian] picked out most of it and then the girl knows me there so she, like, gave recommendations of what I like," she added of her step-mother.
She later defended herself after haters thought it was odd the musician would buy his daughter provocative clothing.
“I have to go on a f------ rant. Why the f--- are you guys trying to make this lingerie thing a thing? It’s never going to be a thing, Gretchen,” the 20-year-old said angrily, referring to a quote from Mean Girls. “[Stepmom] Kourtney picked out the lingerie. Kourtney. You think my dad’s like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go pick out my daughter’s lingerie?’ No, it was on my Christmas list, and he wanted to make it happen for me, so he let Kourtney go pick out the lingerie. God forbid a girl wanted cute panties and bras.”
“I hate you guys. The poochie is nasty,” she concluded.
Some fans immediately stuck up for the teenager. “People try to find the bad in everything I swear,” one person said, while another added, “This is a valid crashout.”
“Y’all hating but she sitting there with her Birkin. Leave my girl alone,” a third exclaimed.