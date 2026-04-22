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Alan Osmond’s Son David Reflects on Their Shared MS Struggles After Singer's Death: 'We Knew Each Other's Frustrations Without Saying a Word'

image of Alan and David osmond
Source: @davidosmond/Instagram

Alan Osmond died on April 20 at the age of 76.

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April 22 2026, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

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Alan Osmond's son David is treasuring the time he had with his late father following his passing on April 20 at the age of 76.

The American Idol alum, 46, and The Osmonds frontman both had diagnoses of multiple sclerosis, with David reflecting on his death on social media.

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David Osmond Wrote a Sweet Tribute to His Late Father

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image of Alan and David osmond
Source: @davidosmond/Instagram

Alan Osmond's son David reflected on their shared MS battles following the singer's death at 76.

“Last night, my dad passed away. To be honest… I’m still trying to process it,” David wrote on Instagram April 21 alongside several snapshots of the two together.

“It’s hard to put into words what a life like his really means. He wasn’t just my father. He was an immense example of strength, of kindness, of how to treat people, and how to show up when it matters most,” he went on in his loving tribute.

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image of Alan and David osmond
Source: @davidosmond/Instagram

David Osmond was diagnosed with MS in 2005.

“He was my buddy, and I shared so much in common with him. The love of music, yes, but strangely, we even shared the same diagnosis of MS,” David wrote.

“We knew each other’s frustrations in that without even saying a word. Just a long hug, and we understood each other in a rare and beautifully unique way. Having a dad who led by example through the battle with resilience and determination, never EVER giving up, and encouraging me to do the same, was such a gift," he continued.

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Alan Osmond Was Diagnosed With MS in 1987

image of Alan and David osmond
Source: @davidosmond/Instagram

Alan Osmond suffered with the disease for almost 40 years.

Alan, who suffered with MS since 1987, shared David with his wife Suzanne. The couple had eight sons in total, with David being diagnosed with the illness in 2005.

"There are so many things I’ll miss. The conversations, the laughter, the simple moments that didn’t feel big at the time but now mean everything,” David added in his sweet note to his dad.

image of Alan and David osmond
Source: @davidosmond/Instagram

'My heart is broken, but it’s also full of immense gratitude,' David Osmond wrote.

"The greatest gift he gave me wasn’t just in what he said or did, but in who he was. I feel him in every step that I take. And that’s something I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life," the crooner penned.

"My heart is broken, but it’s also full of immense gratitude. Grief for the tragic loss of his physical presence, but joy in the knowledge that he is now free,” the post concluded: “I love you, Daddy-O! Thank you for everything.”

While Alan's cause of death has yet to be revealed, his younger brother Merrill Osmond previously noted he was "struggling" in his final days but managed to "chuckle" happily.

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