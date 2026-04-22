Alan Osmond’s Son David Reflects on Their Shared MS Struggles After Singer's Death: 'We Knew Each Other's Frustrations Without Saying a Word'

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Alan Osmond's son David is treasuring the time he had with his late father following his passing on April 20 at the age of 76. The American Idol alum, 46, and The Osmonds frontman both had diagnoses of multiple sclerosis, with David reflecting on his death on social media.

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David Osmond Wrote a Sweet Tribute to His Late Father

Source: @davidosmond/Instagram Alan Osmond's son David reflected on their shared MS battles following the singer's death at 76.

“Last night, my dad passed away. To be honest… I’m still trying to process it,” David wrote on Instagram April 21 alongside several snapshots of the two together. “It’s hard to put into words what a life like his really means. He wasn’t just my father. He was an immense example of strength, of kindness, of how to treat people, and how to show up when it matters most,” he went on in his loving tribute.

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Source: @davidosmond/Instagram David Osmond was diagnosed with MS in 2005.

“He was my buddy, and I shared so much in common with him. The love of music, yes, but strangely, we even shared the same diagnosis of MS,” David wrote. “We knew each other’s frustrations in that without even saying a word. Just a long hug, and we understood each other in a rare and beautifully unique way. Having a dad who led by example through the battle with resilience and determination, never EVER giving up, and encouraging me to do the same, was such a gift," he continued.

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Alan Osmond Was Diagnosed With MS in 1987

Source: @davidosmond/Instagram Alan Osmond suffered with the disease for almost 40 years.

Alan, who suffered with MS since 1987, shared David with his wife Suzanne. The couple had eight sons in total, with David being diagnosed with the illness in 2005. "There are so many things I’ll miss. The conversations, the laughter, the simple moments that didn’t feel big at the time but now mean everything,” David added in his sweet note to his dad.

Source: @davidosmond/Instagram 'My heart is broken, but it’s also full of immense gratitude,' David Osmond wrote.