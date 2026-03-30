Alan Ritchson Serenaded Paula Abdul in Cringe Resurfaced 'American Idol' Audition Decades Before Fiery Brawl With Neighbor: Watch
March 30 2026, Published 3:57 p.m. ET
Alan Ritchson's American Idol audition is circulating on social media after a video of him getting into a fight with a neighbor recently went viral.
The Reacher actor, who was 20 when he tried out for the singing competition show's third season in 2004, could be seen serenading judge Paula Abdul with a rendition of Stevie Wonder's "You Are the Sunshine of My Life."
Fellow judges Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell even left the room to give Abdul, now 63, some alone time with the hunky aspiring star.
'He's Totally Hot'
When Cowell remarked that Abdul looked smitten, Ritchson replied, "I am single, you know."
Abdul later told producers, "There was this one guy in Atlanta, his name is Alan Ritchson, and he's totally hot."
"Now listen, I'm a professional, it [his good looks] didn't sway my decision...much," she said of advancing him through to the second round of auditions.
Alan Ritchson Didn't Last Long on 'American Idol'
Unfortunately, his attractiveness wasn't enough to keep him in the competition for long.
The judges, including Abdul, were left unimpressed with his follow-up performance, in which he awkwardly stroked his abs while singing off key.
Despite the embarrassing audition, he boldly suggested in a cringeworthy moment that they switch up the letters in American Idol to make it "Alan Idol."
Alan Ritchson's Heated Neighborhood Fight
Ritchson, now 43, has been making headlines more recently after he was captured getting into a brawl with his neighbor Ronnie Taylor in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, March 22.
The two men got into a violent dispute in front of Ritchson's children in their Brentwood neighborhood, with Taylor alleging the argument was over the actor's motorcycle.
Speaking to TMZ about the incident on March 23, Taylor showed off his scraped-up face while claiming he had simply told the Smallville alum to slow down.
- Paula Abdul Reveals She Had 'Spikes' on Her Heels to 'Kick' Simon Cowell Under the Table on 'American Idol'
- Ryan Seacrest Says He's 'Never Been More Depressed to Be Single' After 'American Idol' Contestant Dedicates Song to Wife
- Simon Cowell Reflects on His 'American Idol' Days, Apologizes for Being a 'D---'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"When I was cleaning my bike outside my house once or twice, and I walked in front of him and told him: 'You've got to stop. Someone's going to get hurt.' And it escalated quite quickly from there," he explained.
"I did push him because he was coming towards me," he said, admitting to making physical contact first. "And he kicked the c--- out of me."
"I don't wish the guy any malice or ill will but we don't need people riding through neighborhoods like this," Taylor said. "I decided I was going to take a stand. It's going to end up way worse than what it could've been."
Alan Ritchson Claims He Wasn't the Instigator
However, according to a police report obtained by Page Six, Ritchson said he "feared" for his safety, leading him to threaten Taylor with his motorcycle.
The Playdate star alleged he and his sons were heading down their street "when an aggressive man purposely stepped in front of [his] motorcycle in an effort to confront [him].”
"To avoid hitting him, I was forced to stop so hard my bike flipped over, landing on me," he said, adding he injured his thumb and elbow.
'I Was Attempting to Leave Peacefully'
Ritchson then claimed that Taylor approached him "as if to fight" once he got up.
"I pushed him to the ground to create distance between us and safety for myself and my kids," he said, noting the man accused him of "driving like a lunatic."
"I could smell alcohol heavy on his breath," the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actor added.
"As I was attempting to leave peacefully, he put himself in front of my bike again," he said. "I revived the engine as if to ask him to step aside, and he, with both hands, shoved me so hard that both, myself and my bike, fell completely to the ground."
'I Was Forced to Defend Myself'
Addressing the footage in which he could be seen punching Taylor repeatedly while he was on the ground, Ritchson insisted he acted in self-defense and was trying to make sure Taylor would "stay down."
"He was the aggressor," Ritchson declared. "I was forced to defend myself. This is the first time in my life I have had to protect myself with force."
After reviewing the situation, authorities ultimately decided not to press charges.
"Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense," Brentwood Police Department Captain Steven Pepin said in an email to USA Today. "Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges."
"The case is now closed, and no further action will be taken," Pepin added.