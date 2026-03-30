Alan Ritchson Serenaded Paula Abdul in Cringe Resurfaced 'American Idol' Audition Decades Before Fiery Brawl With Neighbor: Watch

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Alan Ritchson's American Idol audition is circulating on social media after a video of him getting into a fight with a neighbor recently went viral. The Reacher actor, who was 20 when he tried out for the singing competition show's third season in 2004, could be seen serenading judge Paula Abdul with a rendition of Stevie Wonder's "You Are the Sunshine of My Life." Fellow judges Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell even left the room to give Abdul, now 63, some alone time with the hunky aspiring star.

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20 year old charming Alan Ritchson performing at the American Idol 😍 pic.twitter.com/U8J411n36d — Zoë (@elisesquid) March 28, 2026 Source: @elisesquid/x Alan Ritchson sang a Stevie Wonder song for 'American Idol.'

'He's Totally Hot'

Source: mega Paula Abdul gushed over the young hunk.

When Cowell remarked that Abdul looked smitten, Ritchson replied, "I am single, you know." Abdul later told producers, "There was this one guy in Atlanta, his name is Alan Ritchson, and he's totally hot." "Now listen, I'm a professional, it [his good looks] didn't sway my decision...much," she said of advancing him through to the second round of auditions.

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Alan Ritchson Didn't Last Long on 'American Idol'

Source: mega The 'Reacher' star only made it through the initial round of auditions.

Unfortunately, his attractiveness wasn't enough to keep him in the competition for long. The judges, including Abdul, were left unimpressed with his follow-up performance, in which he awkwardly stroked his abs while singing off key. Despite the embarrassing audition, he boldly suggested in a cringeworthy moment that they switch up the letters in American Idol to make it "Alan Idol."

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Alan Ritchson's Heated Neighborhood Fight

Source: mega Alan Ritchson got into a physical altercation with another man on March 22.

Ritchson, now 43, has been making headlines more recently after he was captured getting into a brawl with his neighbor Ronnie Taylor in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, March 22. The two men got into a violent dispute in front of Ritchson's children in their Brentwood neighborhood, with Taylor alleging the argument was over the actor's motorcycle. Speaking to TMZ about the incident on March 23, Taylor showed off his scraped-up face while claiming he had simply told the Smallville alum to slow down.

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Source: mega A clip showed Alan Ritchson punching Ronnie Taylor 'at least four times.'

"When I was cleaning my bike outside my house once or twice, and I walked in front of him and told him: 'You've got to stop. Someone's going to get hurt.' And it escalated quite quickly from there," he explained. "I did push him because he was coming towards me," he said, admitting to making physical contact first. "And he kicked the c--- out of me." "I don't wish the guy any malice or ill will but we don't need people riding through neighborhoods like this," Taylor said. "I decided I was going to take a stand. It's going to end up way worse than what it could've been."

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Alan Ritchson Claims He Wasn't the Instigator

Source: mega Alan Ritchson told police he was just riding his motorcycle in his neighborhood.

However, according to a police report obtained by Page Six, Ritchson said he "feared" for his safety, leading him to threaten Taylor with his motorcycle. The Playdate star alleged he and his sons were heading down their street "when an aggressive man purposely stepped in front of [his] motorcycle in an effort to confront [him].” "To avoid hitting him, I was forced to stop so hard my bike flipped over, landing on me," he said, adding he injured his thumb and elbow.

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'I Was Attempting to Leave Peacefully'

Source: mega Alan Ritchson claimed the man appeared to be drunk.

Ritchson then claimed that Taylor approached him "as if to fight" once he got up. "I pushed him to the ground to create distance between us and safety for myself and my kids," he said, noting the man accused him of "driving like a lunatic." "I could smell alcohol heavy on his breath," the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actor added. "As I was attempting to leave peacefully, he put himself in front of my bike again," he said. "I revived the engine as if to ask him to step aside, and he, with both hands, shoved me so hard that both, myself and my bike, fell completely to the ground."

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'I Was Forced to Defend Myself'

Source: mega No charges have been pressed at this time.