'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown Shocks Fans With New Forehead Tat: 'This Has to Be an April Fools' Joke'
Solomon "Bear" Brown stunned fans when he revealed a brand new bit of body ink!
The Alaskan Bush People star took to Instagram on Monday, April 1, to share a close-up photo of his face with the word "damaged" written in cursive in the middle of his forehead. The alleged tattoo was covered with what appeared to be a piece of tape.
"My newest tattoo! I got it because I wanted to say that nobody is perfect, and we’re all a little damaged in some way or another!" he captioned the snapshot. "But that’s no reason to give up! I got the idea for the tattoo from the joker but that’s not the reason I got it!"
Followers were divided in the comments section. Several lamented over the reality star's decision to get his face inked, while others called him out for posting on April Fools Day.
"No No No! Why on earth would anyone get a tattoo on their forehead?" one worried user penned, and another added, "The most stupid tattoo I’ve ever seen. Use that money for your kids!!!"
A skeptical follower chimed in, "This has to be an April fools joke… I hope," and a second person agreed with them, "People freaking out obviously forgetting it’s April fools day."
Another fan pointed out, "If it was taken fresh after the tat he'd be red asf lol."
Brown's supposed new ink isn't the only controversy the TLC personality has sparked in the past. As OK! previously reported, he was arrested for domestic violence assault in the fourth degree on March 11, 2022, and was subsequently released without bail the following Monday.
The alleged victim claimed Brown had been "cussing" and "being crazy" and "banging on the door" of their camper after a verbal altercation. Although the individual involved did not let him in, the man reportedly "came back multiple times throughout the night."
"[The alleged victim] became emotionally upset and was concerned due to Solomon's status they were going to attack [the alleged victim] for reporting this," the report read at the time.
Brown later accepted a plea deal and waived his right to trial.