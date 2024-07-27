Alec Baldwin Agreed to Sign Onto to Reality Show as It's 'a Fast Way' for Him to 'Make Cash'
It wasn't Alec Baldwin's dream to become a reality star, but he'll take the extra money.
The famed actor is set to star alongside his wife, Hilaria, and their seven children — laria Catalina Irena, 20 months, María Lucía Victoria, 3, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 3, Romeo Alejandro David, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Rafael Thomas, 8, and Carmen Gabriela, 10 — in a reality television show about the family's life in Hollywood. The highly-anticipated series will air on TLC in 2025.
"Doing a reality show wasn’t Alec’s first choice," a source recently spilled to a news publication regarding the 66-year-old's surprising entrance into the reality TV universe. "But it’s a fast way to make cash.”
In response to criticism and warnings about Alec and Hilaria allowing their children to be in front of cameras — including comments from fellow TLC reality star Jon Gosselin — the insider insisted: "They’re used to attention."
"My advice to Alec is to run the other way," the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star told a news publication after learning about the Beetlejuice actor's latest venture, as OK! previously reported. "Enjoy your career and your family. And, enjoy your life with your kids. We're all not getting any younger."
"I did it for the money in the beginning 'cause I didn’t know how I was gonna support my family. Look at the nuclear fallout that happened," Jon explained in reference to his divorce from Kate Gosselin and now being estranged from all but two of his eight children.
Regardless of skepticism from the public, Alec and Hilaria feel "this is their chance to show the world what their life is like on a day-to-day basis," a separate source previously dished in June.
As for what fans can expect to see? "All the chaos with the kids, the animals and their careers — [plus] making time for each other."
While some reports claim Alec is completely on board with the project, other insiders hinted Hilaria might have been pleading for her husband to participate.
"Hilaria’s fascinated with the spotlight and wants to turn herself and her family into superstars and not just through association with Alec," a third source said at the end of last month of the 40-year-old yoga instructor.
"A lot of people around Alec think it’s bonkers for him to consider doing a reality show now when he’s absolutely consumed with stress and worry," a fourth confidante admitted. "He’s doing this show but with a heavy heart and Hilaria’s not giving him much of an option."
