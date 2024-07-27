Alec Baldwin Agreed to Sign Onto to Reality Show as It's 'a Fast Way' for Him to 'Make Cash'

It wasn't Alec Baldwin's dream to become a reality star, but he'll take the extra money.

The famed actor is set to star alongside his wife, Hilaria, and their seven children — laria Catalina Irena, 20 months, María Lucía Victoria, 3, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 3, Romeo Alejandro David, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Rafael Thomas, 8, and Carmen Gabriela, 10 — in a reality television show about the family's life in Hollywood. The highly-anticipated series will air on TLC in 2025.